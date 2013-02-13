Feb 13 The Telegraph
BP CHIEF BOB DUDLEY AWARDED 2.6 MLN STG ANNUAL BONUS DESPITE
PROFITS SLUMP
BP has awarded chief executive Bob Dudley an annual bonus
worth 2.6 million pounds in shares and cash as a reward for the
oil major's performance in 2012, despite a slump in its profits.
BRUSSELS TO BLOCK RYANAIR'S THIRD TILT AT AER LINGUS
Ryanair has accused the European Commission of not
giving it a "fair hearing" after competition officials signalled
they would block the airline's proposed takeover of rival Aer
Lingus.
REPUBLIC TO CALL IN ADMINISTRATORS, 2,000 JOBS AT RISK
Republic, the youth fashion retailer, is poised to become the
latest high street business to collapse into administration,
putting as many as 2,000 jobs at risk.
The Guardian
HORSEMEAT SCANDAL: POLICE AND FSA RAID TWO BRITISH MEAT
COMPANIES
West Yorkshire abattoir and Welsh meat processors raided to
ascertain how horsemeat is sold as beef for kebabs and burgers.
CBI PRESSES GEORGE OSBORNE FOR MORE INFRASTRUCTURE SPENDING IN
BUDGET
Employers' organisation calls for chancellor to pull policy
levers 'with more elbow grease' as it cuts its forecasts for UK
growth.
OECD CALLS FOR CRACKDOWN ON TAX AVOIDANCE BY MULTINATIONALS
Ease with which 'big guys' shift profits to offshore havens
shows governments need to step up their efforts, think-tank
warns.
The Times
WORSE TO COME, HOUSEHOLDS WARNED
Britons were warned to brace themselves for a new rise in
inflation this summer as rising energy prices and costlier
imports impose a fresh clampdown on family budgets. The Bank of
England is expected to predict on Wednesday that inflation will
remain above its target until halfway through the decade.