The Telegraph
TYRIE: BANK REFORM LEGISLATION 'SO WEAK AS TO BE VIRTUALLY
USELESS'
The Government's pledge to drive through radical banking
reforms cannot be relied upon after ministers watered down
legislation designed to allow regulators to break up banks, the
architect of the changes has claimed. ()
FRENCH BUSINESS LEADERS LASH OUT AT FRANCOIS HOLLANDE
France's business leaders have launched a blistering attack
on President Francois Hollande, demanding drastic measures to
halt the country's industrial decline and shrink the ballooning
public sector. ()
BP BATTLES 'OUTRAGEOUS' CLAIMS FOR GULF OF MEXICO
COMPENSATION
The effects of BP's Gulf of Mexico oil spill can
still be seen along the coast of Louisiana, but on Monday the
British oil giant took to court to fight a court ruling which it
claimed has left an "indelible black mark" of another sort. ()
CARPHONE WAREHOUSE TO SELL FLAGSHIP STORE TO G-STAR RAW
Carphone Warehouse is to sell its flagship store on
Oxford Street to Dutch clothing retailer G-Star Raw in the
latest example of the strong overseas demand for stores in the
West End of London. ()
LANDMARK LLOYD'S OF LONDON BUILDING SOLD TO CHINESE
The landmark City headquarters of Lloyd's of London has been
sold to Chinese insurance giant Ping An in a 260 million pound
deal. ()
The Guardian
RBS SELL-OFF INVESTIGATION RULED OUT
The British government has ruled out a broad investigation
into whether Royal Bank of Scotland should be broken up
and sold off in smaller component parts to foster more
competition in the banking sector. ()
FORMER WH SMITH BOSS KATE SWANN TAKES OVER AS CHIEF OF SSP
The former boss of WH Smith Kate Swann has been
appointed chief executive of SSP , an international company
which operates food and drink outlets in airports and railway
stations. ()
The Times
CONFIDENCE BUILDS AS BRITAIN SHOPS ITS WAY BACK TO GROWTH
The housing market is roaring back to life with surveyors at
their most bullish in more than a decade. ()
BOVIS PLOTS ITS NEXT MOVE AS CONFIDENCE RETURNS TO
HOMEBUYERS
The boom in housebuilding was confirmed with Bovis Homes
forecasting a big jump in profits. The company said that
it expected to report a 40 percent increase in the number of
homes reserved. Profits are also expected to rise as activity in
the sector increases. ()
AMERICAN FUND WRITES NEW CHAPTER IN THE TIMES EDUCATIONAL
SUPPLEMENT
The so-called bible of British teachers has changed hands
for a third time in eight years after an American private equity
group struck a 400 million pound ($597.5 million) deal to buy
The Times Educational Supplement. ()
The Independent
EUROPE AGREES BANGLADESH SAFETY MOVE BUT U.S. OPTS OUT
Primark, H&M and Zara owner Inditex are
among 70 European retail and clothing giants which today agreed
to improve safety standards in Bangladesh in the wake of a
factory collapse that killed more than 1,100 people. ()
FURIOUS GULF KEYSTONE BLASTS 'DISINGENUOUS' M&G DEMANDS
Oil company Gulf Keystone hit back today after major
shareholder M&G Recovery Fund lambasted its corporate governance
policy. ()