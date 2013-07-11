July 11 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Telegraph

APPLE FOUND GUILTY OF PRICE-FIXING CONSPIRACY FOR ELECTRONIC BOOKS

Apple Inc has been found guilty of a conspiracy to fix the price of e-books and could be forced to pay hundreds of millions of dollars in damages, after it failed to "explain away" damning emails written by its late founder, Steve Jobs. ()

HS2 WILL DRAW JOBS TO LONDON RATHER THAN NORTH, MPs TOLD

Britain's planned high-speed rail network will draw jobs to London rather than the North, a leading academic has told MPs. ()

HEATHROW WILL BE 'LEFT BEHIND' BY FOREIGN RIVALS UNLESS IT BUILDS THIRD RUNWAY

Heathrow could provide direct links to 130 long-haul destinations by 2030, 40 more than at present, if it is allowed to build additional runway capacity, the airport's boss has said. ()

BRUSSELS FACES OFF AGAINST BERLIN WITH PLAN FOR FAILING BANKS

The European Commission has faced off against Germany by tabling proposals to give itself the power to overrule national financial supervisors and shut down failing banks in the euro zone. ()

The Guardian

ROYAL MAIL PRIVATISATION WILL NOT AFFECT POSTAL DELIVERY

Royal Mail's duty to deliver to all 29 million homes in the UK will survive privatisation, the government has said, as it unveiled plans for the most significant state sell-off since the railways in the 1990s. ()

MOODY'S UPGRADES OUTLOOK ON UK

FSA PAID THREE DIRECTORS TOTAL OF 800,000 STG AFTER LEAVING

The Financial Services Authority paid three of its former directors a combined total of more than 800,000 pounds after they left the now defunct City regulator. ()

BURBERRY BEATS FORECASTS AFTER 'STANDOUT' SPRING/SUMMER SEASON

Strong sales of men's clothing, large leather bags and coats during dismal spring weather in Europe helped British luxury brand Burberry to a better-than-expected performance in the first quarter of its financial year. ()

The Times

TAX, BENEFITS AND FALLING WAGES CUT GAP BETWEEN BRITAIN'S RICH AND POOR

The gap between Britain's richest and poorest households has shrunk to its lowest level in two and a half decades, according to the Office for National Statistics.

()

THREE'S COMPANY BUT MORE'S A CROWD IN STOCK MARKET FLOTATIONS, SAYS ABI

No more than three investment banks should be allowed to market shares in a big company making a public listing, according to the Association of British Insurers. ()

FAMILIES FACE DEBT TIMEBOMB

More than 800,000 households face the prospect of spending more than half of their income on debt repayments when interest rates rise, according to research that underlines the fragility of Britain's economy. ()