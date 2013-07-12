July 12 The following are the top stories on the
The Telegraph
NO TAX RISES IN A NEW TORY GOVERNMENT, GEORGE OSBORNE
SIGNALS
George Osborne has drawn up clear electoral battlelines for
2015 by signalling that the Tories will not raise taxes in a new
Government. ()
SWEDISH GOVERNMENT TO BUILD ONE OF LARGEST WINDFARMS IN
BRITAIN
State-owned energy company Vattenfall announced on Thursday
it will invest 460 million pounds in two UK projects that will
supply electricity to 166,000 homes.()
MERVYN KING ENDORSED HELP-TO-BUY, GEORGE OSBORNE TELLS
CRITICS
George Osborne has defended his controversial Help-to-Buy
mortgage scheme by claiming Sir Mervyn King endorsed it before
stepping down as Bank of England Governor. ()
TROUBLED CO-OP SCRAPS CUSTOMER GUARANTEES
The struggling Co-operative Bank is removing the
customer service guarantees that it used to differentiate itself
from most other banks. ()
F-TYPE HELPS DRIVE JAGUAR LAND ROVER SALES TO RECORD HIGH
The new F-Type sports car has helped drive sales at Jaguar
Land Rover to a record high. ()
The Guardian
FRAUD OFFICE CALLED IN AFTER G4S 'OVERCHARGES' FOR TAGGING
The Serious Fraud Office has been called in by the justice
secretary to investigate the private security company G4S
for overcharging tens of millions of pounds on
electronic tagging contracts for offenders. ()
EASYJET FOUNDER FAILS TO STOP £8BN AIRCRAFT ORDER
EasyJet's shareholders have rubberstamped a deal to
buy 135 new aircraft - despite the opposition of the airline's
founder, Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou. ()
BRITVIC AND AG BARR MERGER FIZZLES OUT
A planned merger between soft drink makers Britvic
and AG Barr has collapsed after Britvic rejected a new
proposal from its smaller rival. ()
The Times
HR CHIEF CATHERINE BROWN IS BANK OF ENGLAND'S FIRST
DEPARTURE
The first high-profile departure from the Bank of England
since the arrival of its new Governor was announced yesterday,
with the human resources director saying that she plans to
return to the private sector. ()
NATIONWIDE FACES 1.8 BLN STG CAPITAL SQUEEZE
Nationwide Building Society needs to raise 1.8
billion pounds to meet regulatory requirements on its capital
strength, a leading ratings agency has said. ()
TCHENGUIZ LAWSUIT ON HOLD AS SFO SIFTS THROUGH PILES OF
EVIDENCE
The Tchenguiz brothers will have to wait for their day in
court after the Serious Fraud Office revealed it needed to push
back the trial of their 300 million pound damages action by at
least six months. ()
The Independent
EUROPEAN TELECOMS FIRMS RAIDED IN ANTITRUST INVESTIGATION
Brussels' competition watchdog has raided the offices of
three of Europe's largest telecoms groups as part of an
investigation into whether they are limiting customer access to
services such as Skype and YouTube. ()
GLAXO FACES INVESTIGATION INTO ALLEGED CORRUPTION IN CHINA
Senior executives at Britain's biggest drug maker,
GlaxoSmithKline, are facing a criminal investigation in
China for allegedly bribing officials as the company stands
accused of being at the centre of a "huge" scheme to raise drug
prices in the country. ()