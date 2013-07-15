July 15 The following are the top stories on the
The Telegraph
MORRISONS' BOSS IN CALL FOR ONLINE SALES TAX
Dalton Philips said Wm Morrison Supermarkets is
ready to pay an online sales tax on its new internet delivery
business if the government is willing to address the "massive
disadvantage" that the high street suffers compared to web-based
retailers. ()
AILING CO-OP BANK COULD SEEK BILLIONS FROM TAXPAYERS
Taxpayers risk having to provide billions of pounds of
emergency support to the stricken Cooperative Bank if
the mutual's rescue plan fails. ()
CABLE'S BANK 'MAY NOT MEET THE NEEDS OF UK BUSINESS'
Vince Cable's 3.9 billion pound ($5.9 billion) Business Bank
is "shaping up to be a missed opportunity" that will fail to
address the "finance gaps" that constrain the growth of small
companies, business groups have warned. ()
BORIS BACKS ISLE OF GRAIN FOR AIRPORT
Boris Johnson's support for a Thames Estuary airport has
cooled, with London's mayor now throwing his weight behind plans
to site it on the Isle of Grain, in north Kent. ()
GULF KEYSTONE STEPS UP BOARD ROW
Oil group Gulf Keystone Petroleum has stepped up the
tempo of the corporate governance battle with City investor M&G
Investments with a scathing attack on a former director. ()
BOEING BRACED FOR FINDINGS FROM INVESTIGATION INTO
DREAMLINER FIRE
Boeing Co shares could come under fresh pressure when
the results of an investigation into last week's fire on board a
Ethiopian Airlines 787 are known. ()
The Guardian
U.S. BLOCKS CRACKDOWN ON TAX AVOIDANCE BY NET FIRMS LIKE
GOOGLE AND AMAZON
France has failed to secure backing for tough new
international tax rules specifically targeting digital
companies, such as Google and Amazon, after
opposition from the U.S. forced the watering down of proposals
that will be presented at this week's G20 summit. ()
FORMER GOLDMAN SACHS TRADER 'FABULOUS FAB' GOES ON TRIAL
The U.S. financial regulator will attempt to prove it can
win high-profile cases related to the credit crunch this week
when a former Goldman Sachs trader nicknamed "Fabulous
Fab" goes on trial. ()
The Times
Water company chairmen and leading directors are on a
collision course with the industry's regulator that could put
them under pressure to quit their boards. ()
ANGLO-FRENCH REGULATOR 'SHOULD BE REPLACED', SAYS EUROTUNNEL
Eurotunnel is to call for an independent body to regulate
access to the Channel Tunnel after coming under attack from the
European Commission and its biggest customer, the Eurostar
high-speed train service. ()
The Independent
DAVID CAMERON'S DEFENCE GURU JOINS U.S. ENGINEERING GIANT
U.S. engineering giant Bechtel has hired David Cameron's top
gun defence adviser as the San Francisco based group beefs up
efforts to win huge Ministry of Defence contracts worth billions
of pounds. ()
BANK OF ENGLAND GOVERNOR MARK CARNEY IS FACING A SETBACK AS
PRICES RISE
Bank of England Governor Mark Carney will be faced with the
highest inflation for more than a year this week when figures on
the cost of living are published. ()