July 16 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Telegraph
FORMER RP MARTIN BROKERS CHARGED OVER LIBOR FIXING
Two former RP Martin brokers have been charged in connection
with the Serious Fraud Office investigation into the
manipulation of Libor. ()
TAXMAN LOST 950 MLN STG IN OVERHAUL OF PAYE
HM Revenue & Customs abandoned hopes of collecting more than
950 million pounds ($1.4 billion) in outstanding pay-as-you-earn
tax in the run-up to the biggest reform for 70 years in the
pay-as-you-earn system, the National Audit Office has disclosed.
()
CABLE CLAMPS DOWN ON FIRMS THAT 'OPERATE IN THE SHADOWS'
Vince Cable has unveiled a planned shake-up of Britain's
corporate governance rules that he said is needed to clamp down
on "an errant few" companies that create complex structures
"which only serve to deceive". ()
The Guardian
GLAXOSMITHKLINE 'THE BIG BOSS' IN 300 MLN STG BRIBERY
SCANDAL, CHINA SAYS
China has accused GlaxoSmithKline of behaving like a
criminal "godfather", bribing doctors with cash and sexual
favours in return for prescribing the British pharmaceutical
company's drugs. ()
MORE THAN 2,400 UK BANKERS PAID 1-MLN-EUROS-PLUS, EU
REGULATOR SAYS
The row over bankers' pay has been reignited by data showing
that more than 2,400 bankers in the City were paid in excess of
1 million euros ($1.30 million) in 2011 - more than three times
as many as in the rest of the European Union put together.()
NETWORK RAIL OF THE ROADS REVEALED AS COALITION PLANS 28 BLN
STG SPREE
The coalition is taking radical action to kickstart
stuttering infrastructure plans by hiving off the Highways
Agency as a Network Rail-style public company and giving it a
long-term funding settlement to carry out a 28 billion pound
road-building spree. ()
The Times
SUPERMARKETS GIVE THORNTONS A SUGAR RUSH
Growing demand from supermarkets for Thorntons
chocolate boxes has led the retailer to report strong sales
growth outside of its high street stores. ()
BARCLAYS ORDERS COMPLAINTS HANDLERS OUT OF THE DOOR
Hundreds of people employed by a Big Four accountancy firm
at the centre of a storm over PPI complaints handling at Lloyds
Banking Group have been told to clear their desks at
Barclays, months before their contracts were due to
end. ()
COBHAM BUYS HELICOPTER CONTRACTOR
The helicopter company that trained Princes William and
Harry has been bought by one of Britain's biggest defence
contractors. ()
FUNDING FOR GROWTH FINALLY FINDS ITS WAY TO THE REGIONS
The Government's flagship 3.2 billion pound growth fund will
pay 2-1/2 times more to small businesses over the next year than
it did in the past 12 months, the politician in charge of the
scheme has claimed. ()
CO-OP BANK WILL HAVE TO CUT 'HUNDREDS' OF JOBS TO SURVIVE
The 1.5 billion pound rescue financing of the Cooperative
Bank will come at the cost of hundreds of jobs. The
beleaguered bank's parent plans to announce a cost-cutting plan
alongside further details of the restructuring in the autumn. ()
The Independent
SUN IS SHINING AGAIN ON BRITAIN'S HIGH STREETS
Britain's high streets are bouncing back, with the warm
weather sending shoppers back to traditional shopping venues. ()
CBI CRITICISM: NETWORK RAIL SPEAKS OUT TO DEFEND ITSELF
Network Rail has challenged claims by the Director General
of the CBI, John Cridland, that the 43 billion pounds budgeted
for the hugely controversial High Speed Two programme would be
better spent on the West Coast Mainline. ()