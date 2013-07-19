China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
The Telegraph
'EMOTIONAL' RUPERT MURDOCH JUSTIFIES POLICE COMMENTS
Rupert Murdoch has attempted to justify damaging comments he made about the police, claiming he had been "highly emotional" at the time, but that their treatment of News International journalists had been "excessive". ()
DREAMLINER INVESTIGATORS CALL FOR ALL AIRLINES TO CHECK EMERGENCY BEACONS
British investigators found that a fire on board an Ethiopian Airways Dreamliner, that led to both of Heathrow's runways being shut for 90 minutes, started near the aircraft's Emergency Locator Transmitter - a device used to help rescuers find a plane if, for example, it is forced to ditch into the sea. ()
HITACHI WINS 1.2 BLN STG ORDER FOR NEW INTERCITY TRAINS
Journey times to major cities will be cut within five years after ministers announced a 1.2-billion-pound ($1.82 billion)contract which will see a new generation of express trains being built in Britain. ()
MOTHERCARE LOOKS FOR PICK-UP IN SALES WITH ROYAL BABY PRODUCTS
The baby clothing and equipment retailer Mothercare is hoping that the "buzz and excitement" from the birth of the Royal baby will lead to a pick-up in sales. ()
The Guardian
SPORTS DIRECT STAFF SET TO SHARE 140 MLN BONUS POOL AS STORE ENJOYS RECORD YEAR
Sports Direct has reported a record year boosted by the London Olympics and UEFA European Championships, with staff in line to share a 140-million-pound bonus pool next month. ()
RETAIL SALES BOOSTED BY DEPARTMENT STORE OFFERS
UK retail sales rose in June after promotions and clearance offers encouraged consumers to shop in department stores. ()
ROTHSCHILD BRINGS BUMI CORPORATE BATTLE TO COURT
Financier Nat Rothschild, co-founder of the troubled Indonesian mining firm Bumi, has sued the company and his one-time partners, taking one of London's messiest corporate battles to court. ()
The Times
JAIL THREAT WILL BRING BANKERS TO HEEL, SAYS CITY WATCHDOG
The chief City regulator doubts that the planned criminal offence of reckless banking will lead to senior bankers being jailed. ()
MISSED FORECASTS PUT TECH GIANTS ON THE DEFENSIVE
Two of America's biggest high-tech companies disappointed the market after missing analysts' forecasts. Both Microsoft and Google suffered sharp share price falls after the bell on Wall Street for failing to match expectations. ()
ALL CHANGE ON POTASH AS SIRIUS SEEKS DELAY
Sirius Minerals, the AIM-quoted company behind controversial plans to build a huge potash mine in a Yorkshire national park, may have to wait until next year to get planning permission after it unexpectedly asked for a delay. ()
The Independent
CAR DEALERSHIP HR OWEN FENDS OFF BID FROM VINCENT TAN
One of London's oldest car dealerships today urged shareholders to reject a 32.5-million-pound offer for the business from Malaysian billionaire and owner of Premier League football club Cardiff City Vincent Tan. ()
GULF KEYSTONE ACCUSES REBELS OF SEEKING 'CREEPING CONTROL'
The corporate governance row at oil explorer Gulf Keystone Petroleum escalated dramatically on Thursday as those close to the company accused dissident investors of seeking "creeping control of the board", and bad faith in negotiations. ()
OLYMPIC FACTOR HAS EUROSTAR SPEEDING UP
Eurostar today said publicity from last summer's Olympics saw a surge of passengers from the U.S., Australia and Brazil occupy its seats this year. ()
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)