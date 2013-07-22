July 22 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Telegraph
BRITISH CONSULTANT DETAINED IN CHINA'S GSK PROBE
A British consultant who specialises in fraud investigations
in China has been detained as part of the country's probe into
GlaxoSmithKline's 320-million-pound alleged bribery
scandal. ()
NEXT CHIEF WARNS OF TAX RISK FOR DIGITAL START-UPS
An online sales tax would be an "extremely backward step"
that could wipe out many digital start-ups, Lord Wolfson, the
chief executive of Next Plc, has claimed. ()
JOHN LEWIS TO 'REPATRIATE' TEXTILE MANUFACTURING IN MADE IN
BRITAIN PUSH
High street giant John Lewis is looking to bring textile
manufacturing back to the UK from foreign factories as part of
its biggest ever campaign to sell more "British-made" goods. ()
The Guardian
BP EFFORT TO SHUT DOWN COMPENSATION PROGRAM BLOCKED BY JUDGE
A US judge refused on Friday to temporarily shut down a
multibillion-dollar settlement program for compensating victims
of BP Plc's 2010 Gulf oil spill, saying he has seen no
evidence of widespread fraud among the tens of thousands of
claims. ()
The Times
SALES TAX WOULD KILL GROWTH AND JOBS, SAY ONLINE RETAILERS
Furious internet retailers including Ocado Group Plc
, Shop Direct and Boden have lashed out at their high
street counterparts over demands for a special online sales tax.
()
MOTHERCARE SEEKS BOOST FROM ROYAL APPOINTMENT WITH MIDWIFE
Mothercare Plc is hoping to capitalise on the
arrival of the royal baby by launching a themed range. The new
range of clothes, prams and undisclosed "fun" ideas are ready to
be rolled out when the Duchess of Cambridge gives birth but, out
of respect, not a day before. ()
The Independent
IT'S NOT EQUALITY YET, BUT 2012 SAW MORE WOMEN ON FTSE
BOARDS
Nearly half of all first-time directors appointed at
Britain's biggest companies last year were women, offering
renewed hope that the government target of a 25 percent female
make-up of FTSE 100 boards by 2015 will be met. ()
INVESTORS WAIT ON BSKYB BUYBACK DECISION
BSkyB investors will be eager to see whether the
pay-TV giant announces another big share buyback or if it wants
to conserve cash for its Premier League football war with BT
Group Plc. ()
UPBEAT FORECASTS ADDS TO OPTIMISM OVER ECONOMIC RECOVERY
The UK recovery will pick up pace this week as official
estimates reveal the strongest advance for the economy since
last summer's London Olympic Games. ()