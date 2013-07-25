July 25 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Telegraph

SCOTTISHPOWER BLAMES GOVERNMENT ENERGY EFFICIENCY SCHEMES FOR RISING COSTS

ScottishPower has reignited the row over who is to blame for rising energy bills after reporting the costs of government energy efficiency schemes had more than doubled since last year.

EX-GOLDMAN BANKER DENIES TRICKING INVESTORS

Fabrice Tourre, the former Goldman Sachs Group Inc banker accused of tricking investors, struggled on Wednesday to explain how he had failed to notice they had misunderstood him.

The Guardian

GLAXOSMITHKLINE CEO: LONDON HQ KNEW NOTHING OF CHINA SCANDAL

The chief executive of GlaxoSmithKline Plc has insisted the British drugs group had no knowledge of the alleged cash and sexual favours bribery scandal which has engulfed the company in China before the police arrested four of its senior Chinese executives last week.

EURO ZONE'S 18-MONTH-LONG RECESSION MAY BE OVER, ECONOMIC SURVEYS SUGGEST

Hopes of a recovery in the euro zone were lifted after private sector firms across the region reported a rise in output for the first time in 18 months, leading to predictions that the single currency bloc is on the cusp of exiting recession.

The Times

FRAUD AGENCY TO UNLEASH MORE LIBOR CHARGES

The Serious Fraud Office is gearing up to bring new charges in connection with the Libor-rigging scandal, its head has told the newspaper.

INVESTORS ARE FRIENDS ONCE AGAIN WITH FACEBOOK

Facebook Inc investors had good reason to be delighted on Wednesday night after the social networking company reported better-than-forecast second quarter net income of $333 million compared with a loss of $157 million in the same period a year ago.

The Independent

RBS 'CASINO BANK' FINED 5.6 MLN STG OVER MISREPORTING

The City regulator bared its teeth against Royal Bank of Scotland again yesterday with a 5.6-million-pound fine for failing to report properly more than a third of its investment banking deals over five and a half years.

4G GROWTH PUSHES EE CLOSER TO LONDON FLOAT

The strongest-ever quarterly earnings from the UK's biggest mobile phone group, Everything Everywhere, boosted the chances of its 10-billion-pound float on the London stock market taking place by the end of this year.