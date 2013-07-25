July 25 The following are the top stories on the
The Telegraph
SCOTTISHPOWER BLAMES GOVERNMENT ENERGY EFFICIENCY SCHEMES
FOR RISING COSTS
ScottishPower has reignited the row over who is to blame for
rising energy bills after reporting the costs of government
energy efficiency schemes had more than doubled since last year.
EX-GOLDMAN BANKER DENIES TRICKING INVESTORS
Fabrice Tourre, the former Goldman Sachs Group Inc
banker accused of tricking investors, struggled on Wednesday to
explain how he had failed to notice they had misunderstood him.
The Guardian
GLAXOSMITHKLINE CEO: LONDON HQ KNEW NOTHING OF CHINA SCANDAL
The chief executive of GlaxoSmithKline Plc has
insisted the British drugs group had no knowledge of the alleged
cash and sexual favours bribery scandal which has engulfed the
company in China before the police arrested four of its senior
Chinese executives last week.
EURO ZONE'S 18-MONTH-LONG RECESSION MAY BE OVER, ECONOMIC
SURVEYS SUGGEST
Hopes of a recovery in the euro zone were lifted after
private sector firms across the region reported a rise in output
for the first time in 18 months, leading to predictions that the
single currency bloc is on the cusp of exiting recession.
The Times
FRAUD AGENCY TO UNLEASH MORE LIBOR CHARGES
The Serious Fraud Office is gearing up to bring new charges
in connection with the Libor-rigging scandal, its head has told
the newspaper.
INVESTORS ARE FRIENDS ONCE AGAIN WITH FACEBOOK
Facebook Inc investors had good reason to be
delighted on Wednesday night after the social networking company
reported better-than-forecast second quarter net income of $333
million compared with a loss of $157 million in the same period
a year ago.
The Independent
RBS 'CASINO BANK' FINED 5.6 MLN STG OVER MISREPORTING
The City regulator bared its teeth against Royal Bank of
Scotland again yesterday with a 5.6-million-pound fine for
failing to report properly more than a third of its investment
banking deals over five and a half years.
4G GROWTH PUSHES EE CLOSER TO LONDON FLOAT
The strongest-ever quarterly earnings from the UK's biggest
mobile phone group, Everything Everywhere, boosted
the chances of its 10-billion-pound float on the London stock
market taking place by the end of this year.