The Telegraph
FABRICE TOURRE FOUND LIABLE FOR DEFRAUDING INVESTORS
Fabrice Tourre, the former Goldman Sachs banker, has
been found liable for his role in a massive mortgage securities
fraud that cost investors $1 billion. (r.reuters.com/sef22v)
MERGERS OFF AS BAE PROFITS FALL
BAE Systems ruled out any need for further merger
attempts after a "challenging" first-half that saw profits fall
8 percent to 529 million pounds pre-tax on lower-than-expected
sales. (r.reuters.com/tef22v)
TYRRELLS SOLD TO INVESTCORP FOR 100 MLN STG
Tyrrells, the premium snacks and crisps business, has been
sold to private equity investor Investcorp for 100 million
pounds, it can be revealed. (r.reuters.com/wef22v)
The Guardian
NSA PAYS 100 MLN STG IN SECRET FUNDING FOR GCHQ
The U.S. government has paid at least 100 million pounds to
the UK spy agency GCHQ over the last three years to secure
access to and influence over Britain's intelligence gathering
programmes. (r.reuters.com/xef22v)
LLOYDS SELL-OFF MOVES NEARER AS BANK RETURNS TO PROFIT
The boss of Lloyds Banking Group challenged the
government on Thursday to start selling off the taxpayer's stake
after the bailed-out bank bounced back to profit and outlined
plans to resume dividends to shareholders for the first time
since the financial crisis. (r.reuters.com/zef22v)
SHELL PROFITS HIT BY NIGERIA DISRUPTION
Oil thefts and gas supply disruptions in Nigeria contributed
to a large fall in profits at Royal Dutch Shell in the
second quarter. (r.reuters.com/buf22v)
ROYAL MAIL STAFF TO HOLD STRIKE BALLOT OVER PRIVATISATION
PLANS
More than 100,000 postal workers are to vote on holding a
24-hour nationwide strike in the latest escalation of their
battle against the government's plan to privatise the Royal
Mail. (r.reuters.com/duf22v)
The Times
FACTORIES LEAP INTO ACTION AS LOOSE MONEY GETS TO WORK
Manufacturers are on the march on both sides of the
Atlantic, with the strongest production for two years helping to
buoy stock markets. (r.reuters.com/fuf22v)
LUTON AIRPORT SOLD TO CONSORTIUM IN 433 MLN STG DEAL
Luton airport has been sold to a consortium led by Spain's
airport operator Aena for 433 million pounds. (r.reuters.com/huf22v)
BANK HOLDS 0.5 PCT RATES AS ECONOMY WARMS
The Bank of England held interest rates at their historic
low of 0.5 percent as it responded to encouraging data about the
economy. (r.reuters.com/kuf22v)
The Independent
THOMAS COOK BOOKS A PROFIT FOR FIRST TIME IN TWO YEARS
Thomas Cook showed further signs that it was putting
its financial woes behind it as it swung back into the black for
the first time in two years. (r.reuters.com/muf22v)
DIGITAL INCOME DROPS BY 8 PERCENT AT TRINITY MIRROR
Trinity Mirror has suffered an 8 percent drop in
digital revenues in the past six months, underlining the
problems that the owner of the Daily Mirror group faces in
offsetting falling sales of its newspapers. (r.reuters.com/nuf22v)
