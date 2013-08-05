August 5 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Telegraph

TREASURY MAY FIND EXTRA 1.5 BLN STG FOR ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND

Britain's Treasury is considering plans to inject another 1.5 billion pounds ($2.3 billion) into Royal Bank of Scotland if a review it commissioned recommends the state-backed lender be broken up. ()

ED DANIELS: 'WE SEE A PRESENCE FOR SHELL IN THE NORTH SEA FOR YEARS TO COME'

Shell UK Chairman Ed Daniels wants to set something straight: "There's a misperception that oil majors, Shell included, are not particularly interested in the North Sea ... that's just not true." ()

POTASH TO SLUMP AS URALKALI'S NEW STRATEGY USHERS OUT THE ERA OF CARTELS

Sirius Minerals wants to build a fertiliser mine near Whitby in North Yorkshire. However, the economics of the project could be in doubt as the price of potash looks set to slump. ()

The Guardian

REVEALED: HOW UK WATER COMPANIES ARE POLLUTING BRITAIN'S RIVERS AND BEACHES

The most persistent and frequent polluters of England's rivers and beaches are the nation's 10 biggest water companies, an Observer investigation has revealed. ()

MO FARAH PILES PRESSURE ON BARCLAYS TO CANCEL BAN ON MONEY-TRANSFER FIRMS

Barclays bank is under growing pressure to reverse a "kneejerk" decision to pull the plug on UK companies that allow people to send money home to support families in some of the world's most desperately poor countries. ()

The Times

ULSTER BANK MAY BENEFIT FROM RBS CLEAN-UP

One of Ireland's main banks could be the biggest winner from plans considered by the Treasury to clean up the balance sheet of Royal Bank of Scotland. ()

PRESSURE GROWS ON BANKS TO ACT OVER REJECTED PPI CLAIMS

Campaigners have called for millions of rejected PPI compensation claims to be reopened after new research showed that banks had saved more than 4 billion pounds in payouts. ()

CO-OP BANK HAS THE WIND TAKEN OUT OF ITS SAILS

The Co-operative Bank, which had been the biggest lender to onshore wind farms and other small-scale green projects, has cancelled new loans, leaving frustrated developers scrambling to secure new backing instead from mostly blue-chip European banks. ()

VODAFONE FIRES 1 BLN EURO SHOT AT ITALIAN RIVAL

Vodafone has accused Telecom Italia of anti-competitive behaviour and filed a lawsuit to secure more than 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) in damages. ()

The Independent

RIVALS LEAVING BRITAIN BEHIND IN 'GLOBAL RACE' FOR RECOVERY

Britain is a leaden-footed laggard in Prime Minister David Cameron's "global race", according to an analysis of economic figures and forecasts by the International Monetary Fund. ()

CARNEY GIVES FIRST STEER ON UK ECONOMY

The Bank of England's Governor, Mark Carney, will usher in a new era of policymaking this week as the Canadian prepares to unveil forward guidance on interest rates for the first time. ()

CINEMAS BEAT EXPECTATIONS AS BRITONS FLOCK TO SEE BLOCKBUSTERS

Movie blockbusters, including "Man of Steel", "Les Miserables" and "Iron Man 3", helped box office takings at British cinemas to smash expectations and rise 8.5 percent to 578.7 million pounds in the first half of this year. ()