Aug 8 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Telegraph
FORMER UNITED UTILITIES CHIEF PHILIP GREEN TO FRONT RBS
BRANCH BID
The former chief executive of United Utilities, Philip
Green, will front a bid backed by the Church of England to buy
315 branches from Royal Bank of Scotland. ()
OLD MUTUAL PROFITS RISE 14 PCT TO 801 MLN STG
Old Mutual reported a double-digit rise in pretax
profit for the first six months of the year to 801 million
pounds ($1.24 billion), driven by a strong performance from its
asset management business. ()
The Guardian
INTEREST RATES TO REMAIN LOW UNTIL WELL AFTER 2015 ELECTION,
SAYS CARNEY
The new governor of the Bank of England, Mark Carney, has
signalled that Britain's ultra-low interest rates would remain
unchanged until well after the 2015 general election as he
stressed that only a big fall in unemployment would bring an end
to the cheap money of the past four years. ()
VODAFONE LURES 4G CUSTOMERS WITH MUSIC AND FOOTBALL
Customers of Britain's third largest mobile network will pay
5 pounds a month more for access to live coverage of more than
100 Premier League games and the Spotify service. ()
SPORTS DIRECT FORMER EMPLOYEE TAKES LEGAL ACTION OVER
ZERO-HOURS CONTRACTS
A former Sports Direct employee has launched a legal
action against the company over its use of zero-hours contracts
in a case that could set a precedent for hundreds of thousands
of British workers hired under the controversial employment
terms. ()
EX-DIAGEO BOSS CASHES IN 1 MLN STG WITH MORE SHARES
The Times
NHS GETS 500 MLN STG BAILOUT TO HEAD OFF WINTER CARE CRISIS
Overstretched A&E departments will get a 250 million pound
bailout this winter as ministers scramble to prevent another
emergency care crisis. ()
BUPA ACCUSED OF 'BLACKMAIL' AFTER CUTTING FEES TO DOCTORS
A steep rise in profits at Bupa in Britain has infuriated
doctors who have had to deal with cuts in their fees for most
surgical procedures over the past year. ()
The Independent
THOMSON AND FIRST CHOICE PARENT TUI TRAVEL CONFIDENT DESPITE
HEATWAVE BLOW
Thomson and First Choice parent TUI Travel said the
recent heatwave knocked UK sales growth, but insisted summer
trading was strong thanks to growing consumer confidence. ()
FCA probes UK annuity sales to ensure pensioners get fair
deal
Britain's Financial Conduct Authority is considering action
to ensure pensioners are not duped into buying annuities that
give them a poor deal for their life savings by financial
services firms. ()