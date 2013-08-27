Aug 27 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Telegraph
FINANCE BOSS OF ZURICH INSURANCE FOUND DEAD AT HIS HOME
Pierre Wauthier, the chief financial officer of Zurich
Insurance Group Ltd, has been found dead on Monday
morning in his apartment in Zug, Switzerland.
()
JOHN LEWIS TO OPEN WESTFIELD LONDON STORE
The department store chain John Lewis is close to
agreeing a deal to open its fourth London store at an extension
of the Westfield shopping centre.
()
The Guardian
BUSINESS BOOMING FOR PUBS, RESTAURANTS AND LEGAL FIRMS
Pubs, hotels, restaurants, accountants and legal firms have
enjoyed their strongest three months of trade since the
beginning of the financial crisis, strengthening hopes that the
UK economy is heading into a solid recovery.
()
The Times
TELEFONICA AND AMERICA MOVIL CAN THINK BIG AFTER DEAL GETS
MEXICAN WAVE THROUGH
Carlos Slim revitalised one of the biggest corporate deals
of the year on Monday by giving his blessing to the sale of
Germany's third-biggest mobile operator to the owner of O2.
Telefonica, the Spanish telecoms company, improved its
8.1 billion euros offer to buy E-Plus from KPN, the
Dutch mobile operator in which Mr Slim has a near-30 per cent
stake, to 8.55 billion euros (7.3 billion pounds).
()
ASTRAZENECA BOLSTERS ITS CANCER TREATMENTS
Astrazeneca Plc, one of Britain's biggest
pharmaceuticals companies, has bought its second cancer drug
company in the space of four months as it continues to restock
its medicines cabinet. The drugmaker agreed to pay up to $500
million for the privately held American biotech company
Amplimmune.
()
The Independent
FINANCE BOSSES PUZZLED BY AUDIT REFORM PLANS
The finance bosses of the country's biggest firms have
claimed that they "don't understand" the Competition
Commission's hard-hitting proposals to reform the audit market,
which is dominated by just four accountants.
()
PAY HIKE SEES FTSE 100 FINANCE HEADS AVERAGE 1.7 MLN POUNDS
Finance chiefs of FTSE 100 companies enjoy an average pay
packet of 1.7 million pounds a year, after those in this key
role at UK-listed firms saw an inflation-busting 4.7 percent
average pay hike in the past year, according to figures
published by research firm Incomes Data Services.