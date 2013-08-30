Aug 30 The following are the top stories on the
The Telegraph
RISE IN US GROWTH RATE FANS EXPECTATIONS OF END TO QE
The US economy is growing much faster than thought, official
figures showed, as the rate was revised up from 1.7 percent to
2.5 percent for the second quarter of this year.
UK GAS IMPORTS HIT RECORD HIGH OF 1 TRLN CUBIC FEET IN FIRST
SIX MONTHS OF 2013
Britain's gas imports hit 1 trillion cubic feet in the first
half of this year - the highest level on record - as North Sea
production dwindled and cold weather boosted demand.
The Guardian
JOSEF ACKERMANN RESIGNS FROM ZURICH AFTER FINANCE DIRECTOR'S
'SUICIDE'
Josef Ackermann, the chairman of Swiss insurance firm Zurich
Insurance Group AG has resigned, citing pressure to
take a "share of responsibility" for the death this week of the
company's finance director, suspected to have killed himself.
CO-OPERATIVE BANK REPORTS 709 MLN STG LOSS AMID UNCERTAINTY
OVER BAD DEBTS PLAN
A thwarted attempt to become a major player in the banking
industry earlier this year continued to haunt the Co-operative
Group on Thursday as its bank reported a 709 million
pounds loss and raised the prospect of a Northern Rock-style
rescue if bondholders failed to back a 1.5-billion-pound
restructuring bid.
The Times
VODAFONE TO BRING DOWN CURTAIN ON US ADVENTURE WITH $130BN
VERIZON DEAL
Vodafone Group Plc and Verizon Communications Inc
are on the cusp of sealing one of the largest corporate
transactions in history as the British company confirmed that it
was in talks to sell its 45 percent stake in America's largest
mobile phone operator.
INVESTORS FLEE SERCO AS FRAUD CASES CAST SHADOW OVER FUTURE
Shareholders in Serco Group Plc, the prison operator
and prisoner transportation group, made for an escape on
Thursday after it was accused of fraud against the Ministry of
Justice for the second time in six weeks.
The Independent
BELARUS AND RUSSIA ROW OVER POTASH RAISES FEAR OF A TRADE
WAR
The prospect of a trade war between Russia and one of its
neighbours loomed larger on Thursday after Belarus ratcheted up
the rhetoric against the Kremlin and hinted at further arrests
of executives working for Russia's biggest fertiliser company.
SAGE OF SOHO DECLARES ADVERTISING BOOMING BUT ATTACKS RIVAL
MERGER
WPP Plc cheered the City on Thursday as its
half-year profits surged almost 20 percent to 429 million pounds
and the advertising giant promised to keep raising the dividend.