The Telegraph
BANK UNDER PRESSURE AS BASE RATE RISE FORECAST
The new Governor of the Bank of England faces a growing
struggle to rein in market expectations of a rise in interest
rates after new data pointed to the UK recovery's increasing
momentum.
BRITISH HIGH STREET ENJOYS BEST SALES RISE SINCE FEBRUARY
Britain's high street has enjoyed its best pick-up in sales
since February, as the resurgent housing sector sparked the
strongest performance from the homewares sector in years.
The Guardian
VODAFONE CONFIRMS TALKS OVER $130 BLN SALE OF VERIZON
WIRELESS
Vodafone Group Plc has confirmed it is in "advanced
discussions" to sell its stake in Verizon Wireless for $130
billion, with reports suggesting the largest corporate
transaction in a decade could be announced on Monday.
AGENCY WORKERS PAID UP TO 135 STG A WEEK LESS FOR SAME JOB,
SAYS TUC
Agency workers are being paid up to 135 pounds a week less
than permanent staff for doing the same job, despite EU rules
saying they are entitled to equal pay, claims the Trades Union
Congress.
The Times
POSTAL UNION HAS PRIVATISATION IN ITS SIGHTS WITH STRIKE
BALLOT
A national strike of postal workers aimed at derailing the
privatisation of Royal Mail will become more likely today when
the Communication Workers Union reveals plans to ballot 115,000
staff.
'FLAWED' MANSION TAX PLAN WOULD HIT FLATS
Plans for a "mansion tax" raid on the wealthy are so
ill-conceived that they could trap owners of flats in London and
would fail to generate anywhere near the estimated 2 billion
pounds of revenue a year.
The Independent
GOLDMAN SACHS'S UK PROFITS TAKE A TUMBLE
Goldman Sachs Group Inc's London operation has seen
pre-tax profits slump 60 percent to $335 million in the first
six months of the year.
AIM JUNIORS LEFT WAITING FOR M&A ACTIVITY
M&A activity on London's junior market has plummeted, with
just 49 companies on Alternative Investment Market (AIM) taken
over during the 12 months to the end of June 2013 - the lowest
number for seven years.