The Telegraph

EUROPE FEARS 'UNCONTROLLED PROTECTIONISM' AS EMERGING MARKETS TURN AGAINST FREE TRADE

The European Commission has warned of a slide towards "blatant and uncontrolled protectionism" across the world as emerging markets defend themselves, warning that abuses by Russia, Brazil, Indonesia, China and other key states pose a growing threat to global recovery.

UK EXPORTERS FACE SYRIA VOTE FALLOUT

British exporters face jitters in oil-rich sheikhdoms in the Persian Gulf after the Parliament's failure to back military intervention in Syria, experts are warning.

The Guardian

VODAFONE PULLS OFF ONE OF BIGGEST DEALS IN CORPORATE HISTORY WITH $130 BLN SALE

British mobile phone group Vodafone pulled off one of the biggest deals in corporate history on Monday selling its 45 percent stake in Verizon Wireless to Verizon Communications for $130 billion.

LARGE RETAIL CHAINS URGED TO PAY LEVY TO HELP REVIVE HIGH STREETS

Major retail and leisure chains should pay a one-off levy on UK sales that would raise 550 million pounds to help revive Britain's high streets, according to Bill Grimsey, the veteran retail boss, who is fronting a review into the plight of town centres this week.

The Times

BRITAIN'S FACTORIES ARE 'BOOMING' AS MANUFACTURING RACES TO 20-YEAR HIGH

Strengthening demand in Europe and America has helped to drive a gauge of British manufacturing output to the highest level in almost two decades. The pound rose and yields on UK government bonds spiked as the Markit/CIPS survey of purchasing managers signalled expansion for the fifth straight month.

GOLDMAN SACHS PLAYS TO THE GALLERY WITH TAX BILL

European profits at Goldman Sachs fell by 60 percent in the first six months of this year, but the bank estimates that it will pay $89 million in UK corporation tax for the half year to June 30 - a rate of 26 per cent on profits - a sum that could silence critics who protest that it does not contribute enough to Treasury coffers.

The Independent

BANKS' NET LENDING FALLS DESPITE THEIR BILLIONS FROM THE FLS

Net lending from banks and building societies has been negative since the Bank of England launched its flagship Funding for Lending Scheme, figures from Threadneedle Street showed on Monday.

HTC EXECUTIVES HELD OVER 'STOLEN SECRETS'

Three executives at the phone maker HTC have been arrested on suspicion of leaking trade secrets, sending shares in the Taiwanese smartphone specialist plunging.