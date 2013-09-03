Sept 3 The following are the top stories on the
The Telegraph
EUROPE FEARS 'UNCONTROLLED PROTECTIONISM' AS EMERGING
MARKETS TURN AGAINST FREE TRADE
The European Commission has warned of a slide towards
"blatant and uncontrolled protectionism" across the world as
emerging markets defend themselves, warning that abuses by
Russia, Brazil, Indonesia, China and other key states pose a
growing threat to global recovery.
UK EXPORTERS FACE SYRIA VOTE FALLOUT
British exporters face jitters in oil-rich sheikhdoms in the
Persian Gulf after the Parliament's failure to back military
intervention in Syria, experts are warning.
The Guardian
VODAFONE PULLS OFF ONE OF BIGGEST DEALS IN CORPORATE HISTORY
WITH $130 BLN SALE
British mobile phone group Vodafone pulled off one
of the biggest deals in corporate history on Monday selling its
45 percent stake in Verizon Wireless to Verizon Communications
for $130 billion.
LARGE RETAIL CHAINS URGED TO PAY LEVY TO HELP REVIVE HIGH
STREETS
Major retail and leisure chains should pay a one-off levy on
UK sales that would raise 550 million pounds to help revive
Britain's high streets, according to Bill Grimsey, the veteran
retail boss, who is fronting a review into the plight of town
centres this week.
The Times
BRITAIN'S FACTORIES ARE 'BOOMING' AS MANUFACTURING RACES TO
20-YEAR HIGH
Strengthening demand in Europe and America has helped to
drive a gauge of British manufacturing output to the highest
level in almost two decades. The pound rose and yields on UK
government bonds spiked as the Markit/CIPS survey of purchasing
managers signalled expansion for the fifth straight month.
GOLDMAN SACHS PLAYS TO THE GALLERY WITH TAX BILL
European profits at Goldman Sachs fell by 60 percent in the
first six months of this year, but the bank estimates that it
will pay $89 million in UK corporation tax for the half year to
June 30 - a rate of 26 per cent on profits - a sum that could
silence critics who protest that it does not contribute enough
to Treasury coffers.
The Independent
BANKS' NET LENDING FALLS DESPITE THEIR BILLIONS FROM THE FLS
Net lending from banks and building societies has been
negative since the Bank of England launched its flagship Funding
for Lending Scheme, figures from Threadneedle Street showed on
Monday.
HTC EXECUTIVES HELD OVER 'STOLEN SECRETS'
Three executives at the phone maker HTC have been arrested
on suspicion of leaking trade secrets, sending shares in the
Taiwanese smartphone specialist plunging.