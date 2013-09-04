Sept 4 The following are the top stories on the
The Telegraph
CUADRILLA ADMITS BALCOMBE PLANNING APPLICATION 'LEGALLY
AMBIGIOUS'
Cuadrilla's attempts to drill for oil in West Sussex have
suffered a fresh setback after it was forced to re-apply for
planning permission, admitting its current application may not
comply with regulations.
FCA SET TO UNVEIL SWAPS SCANDAL FIGURES
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is expected to publish
figures showing that thousands of small businesses are on the
cusp of receiving billions of pounds in redress from lenders,
including Barclays Plc, Lloyds Banking Group,
and Royal Bank of Scotland.
The Guardian
MICROSOFT BUYS NOKIA HANDSET BUSINESS FOR 5.4BN
Microsoft Corp is to acquire Nokia's
mobile phone arm in a swansong deal for the software giant's
long-serving chief executive, Steve Ballmer, delivering Europe's
last big handset maker into American ownership for 5.44 billion
euros ($7.2 billion).
SOUTH AFRICAN GOLD MINERS STRIKE OVER 'SLAVE WAGES IN WHITE
MAN'S ECONOMY'
About 80,000 gold miners in South Africa walked out on
strike on Tuesday night, raising fears of renewed violence in
the crisis-hit industry and underlining the government's
dwindling authority.
The Times
BRITISH GROWTH 'TO OUTPACE US, JAPAN AND EURO GIANTS'
The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development
(OECD) said that Britain will expand at a more rapid pace than
the United States, Japan and the big eurozone economies in the
final two quarters of 2013, raising hopes that the country is
finally shaking off the legacy of the financial crash.
WE'RE NOT PUSHING PEOPLE OVER THE EDGE, INSISTS WONGA AS
PROFITS SOAR
The chief executive of Wonga robustly defended his business
on Tuesday as it revealed that more than a thousand customers a
week were defaulting on their payday loans. This was more than
offset by rising revenues from its growing army of 1 million
customers, which pushed pre-tax profits up 35 percent to 84.5
million pounds.
The Independent
SPIRENT SHARES ON RISE AS BOSS PAID $1.5 MLN LEAVES
Spirent Communications's chief executive Bill Burns
had a bad day on Tuesday: he lost his job at the helm of the
testing company and saw its shares rise 5 percent.
GLAXOSMITHKLINE FACES NEW CHINA BRIBES ANGER
GlaxoSmithKline Plc's problems in China deepened as
state media reported police claims that the Chinese arm of
Britain's biggest drugmaker co-ordinated an alleged
321-million-pound bribery scandal.