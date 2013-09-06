Sept 6 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Telegraph

DON'T GET AHEAD OF YOURSELVES: OSBORNE WARNS AGAINST CELEBRATING THE RECOVERY

George Osborne has warned Conservative colleagues not to "get ahead of themselves" in celebrating the recovery of the UK economy. The Chancellor tried to cool signs of exuberance in the Cabinet about Britain's recent economic performance.

FRESH FEARS OVER NORTH SEA SAFETY AFTER ELGIN LEAK

An extensive programme of repairs could be needed across North Sea oil and gas operations in light of emerging evidence of causes of last year's Elgin gas leak, experts have warned.

The Guardian

WORKERS' RIGHTS 'FLOUTED' AT APPLE IPHONE FACTORY IN CHINA

The new cheaper iPhone that Apple Inc will unveil to a global audience on Tuesday is being produced under illegal and abusive conditions in Chinese factories owned by one of America's largest manufacturing businesses, investigators have claimed.

DIXONS RETAIL PAYS £58M TO SELL LOSS-MAKING ONLINE RETAILER PIXMANIA

Dixons Retail is paying a German industrial group 69 million euros ($90.52 million) to take the loss-making online retailer Pixmania off its hands. Shares in the electrical retailer rose 7 percent after it revealed that France's Pixmania, whose sales fell 32 percent in the first quarter, would become part of Germany's Mutares group.

The Times

'BRING BACK WAGES COUNCILS TO FIGHT LOW PAY,' SAYS TUC

Unions will on Friday open up a new front in the battle over Britain's low-wage recovery by challenging politicians to create a new generation of industrial wages councils. Frances O'Grady, the head of the TUC, has called on Ed Miliband to have "the courage" to commit a future Labour government to interventionist policies on low pay.

FIRST-TIME BUYERS SURGING - BUT THE LADDER IS SET TO BE PULLED AWAY AGAIN

The number of first-time buyers has surged to its highest level since 2007, but the next wave faces being blocked from the property market as the size of deposits required to get on the housing ladder spirals out of control.

The Independent

MARIO DRAGHI TALKS DOWN EUROZONE RECOVERY

The president of the European Central Bank, Mario Draghi, on Thursday moved to dampen enthusiasm about the health of the eurozone despite the 17-nation bloc's emergence from recession earlier this year.

JAPANESE SET TO GRAB GLAXO DRINKS

Japan's Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd is set to buy the historic Lucozade and Ribena brands from GlaxoSmithKline Plc for about 1.5 billion pounds ($2.34 billion).