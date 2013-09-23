Sept 23 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Telegraph
BARCLAYS REVIEWS OVERDRAFT FEES IN BID TO BREAK FROM 'SINS
OF THE PAST'
Barclays Plc is launching an unprecedented review
of the overdraft fees and charges faced by nearly 12 million of
its current account customers in a bid to make a decisive break
from the "sins of the past". ()
ENERGY MINISTER REJECTS DEMANDS FOR HIGHER OFFSHORE WIND
FARM SUBSIDIES
Energy minister Greg Barker has rejected industry pleas for
higher subsidies for offshore wind farms, despite warnings from
the government's official adviser that financial support is
being cut too severely. ()
The Guardian
BANK OF ENGLAND DISPUTES FORMER CO-OP CHIEF'S EVIDENCE
Neville Richardson's rearguard defence of his tenure as
chief executive of the now crisis-stricken Co-operative Bank
- and his leading role in its merger with Britannia -
has been dealt a major blow after a letter from a top Bank of
England regulator disputed many of his claims. ()
AUTUMN BRINGS A CHILL FOR BLACKBERRY
With the fall of Nokia looming over him, this
weekend will be an uncomfortable one for Thorsten Heins, chief
executive of BlackBerry. While the Finnish firm sold its
mobile phone business to Microsoft for 5.4 billion
euros ($7.30 billion) this month, questions are swirling as to
how long BlackBerry - which signalled its distress in August by
putting itself up for sale - can survive, and in what form. ()
The Times
BIG FOUR FIRM SIGNALS RETURN TO RISK WITH EXPANSION DRIVE
Further proof that Britain is hauling itself off the
economic rocks is offered today with news that one of the Big
Four accountancy firms is to add thousands to its ranks to cope
with growing demand for business advice. EY, formerly known as
Ernst & Young, will hire 3,700 people in Britain alone by next
June as it embarks on an audacious expansion project. ()
STANSTED WANTS FAST TRACK TO COMPETE WITH BETTER-CONNECTED
AIRPORT RIVALS
The owners of Stansted airport are launching a campaign for
an upgraded rail link to London as part of an aggressive effort
to expand the Essex terminal by attracting long-haul carriers.
()
The Independent
FIRMS FACE POLITICAL PRESSURE ON SCOTLAND INDEPENDENCE
DEBATE
Major employers that work in both England and Scotland are
being "reverse lobbied" by politicians to reveal their position
on independence, according to a senior director at aerospace
defence giant Eurocopter. ()
CONSUMER CONFIDENCE ON RISE
Fresh signs of the UK's improving economic health emerged
today as a consumer confidence index hit a new high. The Lloyds
Bank Spending Power Report for August found confidence in the
UK's economic situation continues to improve month on month,
fuelled by optimism about the housing market. ()