The Telegraph

ICAP FINED 55 MLN STG OVER LIBOR RIGGING SCANDAL

ICAP Plc has been fined 55 million pounds ($88.37 million) by U.S. and British regulators after admitting its role in the Libor-rigging scandal that has already seen three major banks pay more than 1 billion pounds in financial penalties. ()

BAE SUBMITS UAE TYPHOON BID

BAE Systems Plc has formally submitted a bid to build 60 Eurofighter Typhoon jets for the United Arab Emirates (UAE), stepping up its attempt to strike a deal that could support thousands of UK jobs and is vital for the company's prospects. ()

The Guardian

BANK OF ENGLAND HOLDS OFF ACTION ON HOUSE PRICES DESPITE BUBBLE FEARS

The Bank of England has stepped back from taking immediate action to cool the housing market but is monitoring property values closely after house prices returned to their pre-crisis levels. ()

SOUTH AFRICAN MINERS WIN LANDMARK PAYOUT AGAINST ANGLO AMERICAN

South African miners who developed tuberculosis working in gold mines have won a landmark payout from London-listed mining company Anglo American Plc. It is the first successful case brought by gold miners suffering tuberculosis or silicosis and is expected to lead to a string of other settlements. ()

The Times

OSBORNE THROWS DOWN LATE LEGAL CHALLENGE TO BONUS CAP

In a surprise move on Wednesday, the Treasury said that it had lodged its objection with the European Court of Justice on the grounds that the bonus cap would drive up salaries and would lead to banks finding other ways, such as paying bigger pensions, to combat the pay limitation.

MANDELSON SAYS MILIBAND ENERGY PLEDGE COULD BE SEEN AS LABOUR GOING BACKWARDS

Lord Mandelson, the architect of new Labour and one of the leading lights behind the party's three election victories, has warned Ed Miliband that he risks accusations of taking the party backwards. This follows Miliband's controversial pledge to freeze energy bills with further threats of market intervention.

The Independent

EXCLUSIVE: CONFLICT ROW AS MOD TOP BRASS JOIN CONTRACTORS

The Ministry of Defence's relationship with big business is under fire as it emerged that the former head of strategic weapons is now working for an engineering giant which is bidding for sensitive military contracts.

HALF OF UK STOCKS ARE OWNED BY FOREIGNERS

More than half of the value of the UK stock market is owned by foreign investors, according to the Office for National Statistics. At the end of 2012, an estimated 53.2 percent of the market value of British listed firms belonged to investors from the "rest of the world", up significantly from 43.4 percent in 2010.