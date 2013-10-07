Oct 7 - The following are the top stories on the business
The Times
BIG INVESTORS POISED TO SWOOP ON 'CHEAP' ROYAL MAIL SHARES
Institutional investors are preparing to take the lion's
share of the biggest government flotation in 20 years as Royal
Mail stocks go on sale at what critics say is a
substantial discount to their real value.
REGULATOR 'DANGEROUSLY NAIVE' OVER CO-OP BANK RESCUE TALKS
The banking regulator is at risk of stoking a row between
the Co-operative Bank and key investors after it
emerged that Andrew Bailey, chief executive of the Prudential
Regulation Authority, had direct contact with U.S. hedge funds
that want to tear up a 1.5 billion pound deal to save the
lender.
Sky News
CRUNCH TIME IN 350 MLN STG WAGON WHEELS AUCTION
More than half-a-dozen bidders have tabled offers for the
owner of Wagon Wheels, the UK's second-biggest biscuits
manufacturer.
GOLDMAN FUND WINS 720 MLN STG BATTLE FOR HASTINGS
A fund managed by Goldman Sachs will next week emerge as the
biggest shareholder in Hastings, one of Britain's
fastest-growing insurance companies, Sky News said.
The Telegraph
BANKS PUT TO THE TEST OVER CYBER SECURITY
Banks will launch the most extensive cyber threat exercise
in two years next month as authorities test the preparedness of
the financial system to survive a sustained online attack.
OPEC CHIEF BACKS OSBORNE'S FUEL DUTY FREEZE
Chancellor George Osborne gained support from the head of
the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec)
after he announced a freeze on fuel duties until 2015. Abdalla
el-Badri said governments increasing taxes on fuel are the main
culprits behind higher prices at the petrol pump and not the
actual cost of crude oil, which Opec is often accused of
manipulating.
The Guardian
ENERGY LOBBY INSIDERS WILL LEAD COLD WAR AGAINST LABOUR
Ed Miliband's threatened price freeze will be resisted by
people representing the big six power companies who have been
put in key places in government.
CADBURY'S ATTEMPT TO TRADEMARK DAIRY MILK PURPLE BLOCKED
Cadbury has lost a five-year court battle to register a
distinctive shade of purple as a trademark for its chocolate
bars.