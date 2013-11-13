China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
Nov 13 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Telegraph
POLITICAL ROWS OVER ENERGY 'WILL LEAVE BRITAIN DEBATING IN THE DARK'
Political rows over energy policy will leave Britain "having a debate in the dark" as investors are spooked from building new power plants, wind farm developer Dong Energy warned.
BRITISH AIRWAYS BATTLES ON IN HISTORIC PENSIONS DISPUTE
British Airways, a unit of International Airlines Group , said it will continue to fight its former employees battling to recoup money from the airline's pensions fund, after the first of the cases to come to court has been judged in the employee's favour.
The Guardian
FALL IN INFLATION TO 2.2 PCT WELCOMED BY GOVERNMENT
Inflation has dropped to its lowest rate in more than a year, catching financial markets off guard and scaling back bets that interest rates in the UK will rise any time soon. The rise in the cost of living was just 2.2 percent in October, down from 2.7 percent in September as measured on the consumer price index (CPI).
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND FACES FURTHER FINES OVER SUB-PRIME MORTGAGE CRISIS
Royal Bank of Scotland is still facing potentially painful penalties from the U.S. authorities over the sub-prime mortgage crisis, the Treasury select committee of MPs was warned on Tuesday by Robin Budenberg, the outgoing chairman of UK Financial Investments (UKFI).
The Times
EDF ACCUSED OF BLACKMAIL OVER CALL TO CUT GREEN LEVIES
MPs and energy experts rounded on EDFEnergy for "blackmailing"the government after threatening to raise energy bills unless consumer-funded green levies were slashed. The French state-backed energy company, one of the Britain's "big six" energy suppliers, increased prices by 3.9 percent on Tuesday.
AS FLOATS GO, PETS AT HOME IS THE CAT'S WHISKERS
KKR & Co LP, which bought Pets at Home, Britain's biggest pet shop chain, for 955 million pounds in 2010, has appointed Goldman Sachs, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Nomura, in addition to its in-house capital markets division, to advise on a potential listing.
The Independent
NEARLY A MILLION UNDER-25S STILL UNEMPLOYED DESPITE GROWTH
Young people in Britain are experiencing a "jobless recovery" as unemployment among them rises while older people find work, according to a study published on Wednesday. The Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) said unemployment rate among 25- to 64-year-olds fell 0.2 percent to 5.6 percent in the past year, while it rose by 0.5 percent to 21 percent for younger job-seekers.
SUPERMARKETS GIVE FARMERS A RAW DEAL, SAYS PRINCE CHARLES
Prince Charles has accused the big supermarkets and their shareholders of profiting from Britain's farmers while taking on "none of the risk" of dealing with the roller-coaster economics of food production.
