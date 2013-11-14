Nov 14 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Telegraph

ICAP SAYS NO CURRENT REASON TO BE PROBED IN FOREX SCANDAL

ICAP, the world's largest interdealer broker, has said it has "no current reason" to believe any of its employees are linked to the alleged rigging of foreign exchange markets. (link.reuters.com/jys64v)

CO-OP ENERGY SCALES BACK PRICE RISE AHEAD OF EXPECTED GREEN LEVY CUT

Small supplier Co-Operative Energy has scaled back its planned price rise on expectations that ministers will scrap a bill levy for a home insulation scheme, which had been due to increase the company's costs. (link.reuters.com/kys64v)

The Guardian

SAINSBURY'S WRITES OFF PLANS FOR 15 NEW SUPERMARKETS

Sainsbury's has written off plans for 15 new supermarkets, incurring a cost of 92 million pounds. The announcement came as the chain revealed a better-than-expected rise in profits, resulting in its shares rising by 3 percent, making it the biggest riser in the FTSE on Wednesday. (link.reuters.com/mys64v)

EUROPEAN COMMISSION LAUNCHES REVIEW OF GERMANY'S EXPORT SURPLUS

The European Commission has embarked on a review of Germany's persistently high export surplus in a move that could lead to massive sanctions against Berlin. (link.reuters.com/nys64v)

The Times

INTEREST RATE WARNING AS ECONOMY SURGES

The economy is recovering at a much faster pace than anticipated, the Governor of the Bank of England said on Wednesday, fuelling expectations of an early rise in the cost of borrowing. (link.reuters.com/pys64v)

BANKERS FACE GRILLING OVER ROYAL MAIL PRICE

Some of the City's most influential investment bankers are set to appear before MPs in a series of show hearings designed to find out whether the taxpayer lost more than 1billion pounds in the flotation of the Royal Mail.

(link.reuters.com/qys64v)

The Independent

ENERGY GIANT GIVES 251 MLN STG TO SHAREHOLDERS WHILE HIKING BILLS 8 PERCENT

SSE set out plans to hand out 251 million pounds to shareholders just two days before the energy giant hits its 4.4 million customers with an average price increase of 8.2 percent. (link.reuters.com/rys64v)

HEAD OF BARCLAYS CLEAN-UP MOVE, SIR HECTOR SANTS, QUITS AS HE FALLS VICTIM TO STRESS

Just a month after taking sick leave as a result of stress and exhaustion, Sir Hector Sants, the man hired to lead a clean up at Barclays, has quit. (link.reuters.com/sys64v) (Compiled by Abhirup Roy in Bangalore)