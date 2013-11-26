November 26 - The following are the top stories on the
The Telegraph
RBS MAKES 50 MLN STG 'TOXIC' PROFIT SINCE BAILOUT
Analysis of bank's global restructuring group shows Royal
Bank of Scotland's controversial West Register arm has
made nearly £300m from distressed customers.
The Guardian
RBS APPOINTS LAW FIRM CLIFFORD CHANCE TO EXAMINE SMALL
BUSINESS ALLEGATIONS
Royal Bank of Scotland has appointed the law firm
Clifford Chance to examine damaging allegations that the
bailed-out bank is deliberately wrecking viable small businesses
to make a profit.
The Times
"ASSET-STRIPPING" RBS FACES FRESH DEMANDS FOR BREAK-UP
Royal Bank of Scotland faced renewed calls for its
break-up yesterday after an adviser to the Department for
Business suggested that it and Lloyds should be split into six
retail banks.
FORMER BANK OF ENGLAND GOVERNOR ROBIN LEIGH-PEMBERTON DIES
Robin Leigh-Pemberton, the former Governor of the Bank of
England, died on Sunday night. He was 86.
Sky News
