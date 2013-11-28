Nov 28 - The following are the top stories on the business
pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Telegraph
BOOTS 'BROKE' TAX AND DISCLOSURE RULES CLAIMS UK CHARITY
The owner of high-street chemist chain Boots has been
accused by War on Want of "violating" tax and disclosure rules
largely to the benefit of its chairman.
YELLOW PAGES PUBLISHER HIBU CALLS IN ADMINISTRATORS
Hibu, the publisher of the Yellow Pages, has gone
called in the administrators, ending a long struggle with
crippling debts. The administration will be handled by Deloitte
and means shareholders will not get to question the management
at an emergency general meeting that was scheduled for next
week.
The Guardian
TESCO PLANNING SAME-DAY DELIVERY AS IT BATTLES RIVALS
Tesco is preparing to offer same-day delivery for
online groceries as it fights to shore up its struggling UK
business and take on rival services by Waitrose, Morrisons and
Asda.
NPOWER TO CUT 1,400 UK JOBS IN OUTSOURCING TO INDIA
Npower is to close offices and outsource work to India in a
move that will see 1,400 UK staff lose their jobs at the energy
supplier.
The Times
MORE CASH, BUT UNIONS LASH OUT AT THE NEW POSTAL ORDER
The Post Office said the future of its network of 11,500
outlets had been secured after another 640million pound
injection of taxpayers' money.
COMPASS FEEDS CASH BACK TO INVESTORS
The world's biggest catering company is dishing up a further
500million pounds for its investors. Compass has announced its
third share buyback in as many years.
Sky News
FUNDS CIRCLE HOVIS AS PREMIER HUNTS NEW DOUGH
A pack of investors are in talks with the owner of Hovis,
Britain's leading bread brand, as it seeks backers to help
finance a revival of the struggling division.
RBS-BACKED BANK SHAWBROOK FINDS NEW INVESTOR
A fast-growing UK lender backed by Royal Bank of Scotland
has recruited an arm of commodities trading giant
Cargill Incorporated to fund an ambitious challenge to Britain's
high street banks.