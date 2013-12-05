Dec 5 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Telegraph

AUTUMN STATEMENT 2013: GEORGE OSBORNE TO AVOID BIG GIVEAWAYS

George Osborne will resist the temptation for big giveaways in today's Autumn Statement, as he sets out a long-term plan that will involve "unpopular decisions" to turn the economy around.

CENTRICA'S 2 BILLION POUNDS WIND FARM PLAN SNUBBED BY MINISTERS

Centrica's plan for a 2 billion pounds wind farm off the coast of Norfolk has been snubbed by ministers, who rejected a request for it to qualify as one of the first wave of new energy projects.

The Guardian

GOLDMAN SACHS THREATENS TO LEAVE LONDON IF BRITAIN LEAVES EU

Goldman Sachs has said it would move much of its European business out of London if Britain leaves the European Union. The warning from the world's most powerful investment bank comes as political pressure for Britain to leave the EU mounts.

BRITAIN COULD OPERATE WITH FEWER MOBILE NETWORKS, SAYS THREE CHIEF

The number of mobile network operators in Britain could soon drop from four to three, according to the chief executive of the UK's smallest carrier. "Under the right circumstances the UK could operate competitively with three or with five," said Three chief executive David Dyson, predicting a round of consolidation in Europe from 2014.

The Times

OSBORNE PLANS TAX BREAK FOR PEER-TO-PEER LENDERS

Investors in small businesses through peer-to-peer lending websites are to be offered tax breaks by the Chancellor to help to improve access to credit for cash-starved companies.

RBS FINED 391 MILLION POUNDS FOR INTEREST RATE-RIGGING

Royal Bank of Scotland was among six global financial institutions fined 1.7 billion euros by the European Commission yesterday for forming illegal cartels to rig benchmark interest rates.

Sky News

ROYAL MAIL AND UNION REACH DEAL ON PAY

A proposed deal has been agreed between the Royal Mail and union leaders on pay, pensions and other issues linked to the privatisation of the postal group. The Communication Workers Union (CWU) held off calling strikes so talks could be held.

METRO BANK RAISES 385 MILLION POUNDS AFTER BUOYANT DEMAND

Metro Bank plans to raise about 400 million pounds from a combination of existing and new investors following buoyant demand for shares in Britain's first new high street lender for more than 100 years.