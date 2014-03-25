March 25 The following are the top stories on
The Telegraph
RBS 'IN TALKS' TO SELL CITIZENS TO JAPANESE BANK
One of Japan's largest banks has approached Royal Bank of
Scotland to buy its U.S. retail business ahead of its
stock market flotation this year. (link.reuters.com/kyj87v)
ENERGY COMPETITION PROBE 'WILL INCREASE RISK OF BLACKOUTS'
The risk of blackouts will be increased by a two-year probe
into the energy market that will deter companies from building
new power plants, a leading analyst has warned. (link.reuters.com/gyj87v)
MONITISE TO RAISE 110 MLN STG IN SHARE PLACING
Monitise, the online payments provider, announced plans to
raise more than 110 million pounds ($181.4 million) on London's
junior AIM market to fund a shift to subscription-based services
that is expected to slow its growth. (link.reuters.com/myj87v)
GATWICK MISSES OUT ON DIRECT ROUTE TO JAKARTA
An Indonesian airline which was due to launch a direct
service from Gatwick to Jakarta in May will now operate the
service via Amsterdam to pick up passengers, it has emerged. (link.reuters.com/hyj87v)
The Guardian
LLOYDS' TOP MANAGEMENT BONUSES POTENTIALLY WORTH MORE THAN
27 MLN STG
Bailed out Lloyds Banking Group has handed its top
management team - including Chief Executive Antonio Horta-Osorio
- bonuses potentially worth more than 27 million pounds. (link.reuters.com/naj87v)
ASDA TO AXE AROUND 200 JOBS
Asda is to cut around 200 jobs as it forges a new
five-year plan to tackle increasing competition from rival
supermarkets and discounters. (link.reuters.com/baj87v)
The Times
CO-OP'S STAKE IN BANK SLIPS AFTER 400 MILLION POUND CALL
The Co-operative Group's grip on its troubled
banking division appeared to weaken further last night after a
stack of mis-selling costs forced the lender into a surprise 400
million pound emergency cash call. (link.reuters.com/dyj87v)
SCOTLAND 'WOULD FACE HIGHER TAXES OR IMMIGRATION TO FUND
PENSIONS'
An independent Scotland would have to raise taxes or attract
hundreds of thousands of immigrants to pay the state pension
currently offered within the UK, a new study has found. (link.reuters.com/wuj87v)
PHONES4U TRIES TO GATECRASH CARPHONE MERGER WITH DIXONS
Merger talks between Dixons Retail and Carphone
Warehouse have hit a potential hurdle after the owners
of Phones4u approached the retailer about an
alternative deal. (link.reuters.com/cyj87v)
LLOYDS ACCUSED OF USING LOOPHOLE TO CUT PPI BILL
A fresh payment protection insurance scandal is set to
engulf Lloyds Banking Group amid accusations that it
used a loophole to cut compensation awards to customers. (link.reuters.com/xuj87v)
ALL THAT GLISTERS COULD NOW TURN TO DUST FOR ALBEMARLE
Troubled pawnbroker Albemarle & Bond, which has been seeking
a buyer for the business for months while its lenders kept the
company afloat, is set to collapse after its banks called time
on the turnaround of the business. (link.reuters.com/byj87v)
The Independent
FURY AS FCA IS ACCUSED OF WIMPING OUT OF TOUGH NEW
REGULATIONS ON PAYDAY LOANS
Members of Parliament and consumer groups have criticised
the London's financial watchdog, the Financial Conduct
Authority, for lacking teeth ahead of its taking over
responsibility for payday lenders next month. (link.reuters.com/nyj87v)
