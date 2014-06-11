June 11 The following are the top stories on the
The Telegraph
EU SAYS ICAP MAY HAVE BEEN INVOLVED IN LIBOR CARTEL
ICAP, the interdealer broker founded by the former
Conservative party Treasurer Michael Spencer, may face further
fines related to the Libor scandal after Brussels regulators
said it could be accused of cartel behaviour. (link.reuters.com/kak99v)
AIG NAMES UK-BORN PETER HANCOCK AS NEW CEO
AIG, the U.S. insurance giant bailed out by the
government at the height of the economic crisis, has named
London-born Peter Hancock as its new chief executive. (link.reuters.com/dak99v)
LONMIN COULD NEED TO RAISE CAPITAL TO SURVIVE
Platinum producer Lonmin may soon need to raise
capital to survive South Africa's longest and costliest mining
strike, which has paralysed its operations and slashed its
revenue. (link.reuters.com/vyj99v)
WPP'S KANTAR BUYS PRECISE MEDIA GROUP IN 70 MLN STG DEAL
Martin Sorrell's WPP has acquired Precise Media
Group in a deal that values the London-based media monitoring
business at around 70 million pounds ($117.54 million). (link.reuters.com/ruj99v)
The Guardian
BP ALLOWED COMMERCIAL DRONES BY U.S. REGULATORS IN
UNPRECEDENTED DECISION
The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said Tuesday it has
granted the first permission for commercial drone flights over
U.S. land to BP, the latest effort by the agency to show
it is loosening restrictions on commercial uses of the unmanned
aircraft. (link.reuters.com/cuj99v)
IMPERIAL TOBACCO COULD NET 720 MLN STG FROM FLOAT OF
EUROPEAN LOGISTICS DIVISION
Imperial Tobacco has unveiled plans to float its
European logistics division on the Spanish stock market in a
move that could value the business at nearly 2 billion pounds.
(link.reuters.com/cyj99v)
TESCO FACES POTENTIAL FINES AFTER FAILING TO COMPLY WITH
2010 COMPETITION ORDER
Tesco is "urgently investigating" its property
division - and faces potential fines - after a Guardian analysis
revealed the supermarket chain has been failing to comply with a
Competition Commission order for the past four years. (link.reuters.com/nej99v)
OIL RIG BUILDER LAMPRELL SEES SHAREHOLDERS REVOLT OVER PAY
AGAIN
Lamprell has suffered a big pay revolt at its annual general
meeting - the third year in a row that shareholders have
rebelled against pay deals at the oil rig builder. (link.reuters.com/pej99v)
The Times
ENERGY BILLS MUST BE CUT, OFGEM WARNS SUPPLIERS
Britain's energy regulator has fired an extraordinary
broadside at the Big Six power companies after warning them that
their failure to cut household bills, despite a slump in
wholesale costs, was proof that the market is uncompetitive. (link.reuters.com/hak99v)
NEXT BOSS QUITS TO PUT ABERCROMBIE BACK INTO SHAPE
The man behind Next's fashion range is to swap
British clothing for raunchy American college attire by taking a
top job attempting to revive the fortunes of Abercrombie & Fitch
. (link.reuters.com/tyj99v)
The Independent
BANK OF ENGLAND GOES ON ATTACK AGAINST CYBER CRIME
The Bank of England is set to unleash an army of
intelligence experts and licensed hackers to probe the defences
of Britain's biggest banks as its steps up efforts to combat
cyber crime. (link.reuters.com/jak99v)
