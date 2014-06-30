June 30 - The following are the top stories on the business
pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Telegraph
ABBVIE ON SHIRE COURTSHIP TRIP TO LONDON
The boss of US drug-maker AbbVie Inc is flying into
London this week to court Shire's shareholders and try
to convince them of the merits of a potential takeover.
INDEPENDENT SCOTLAND RISKS BEING DESTABILISED BY BANKS
An independent Scotland would be even more exposed to its
banking sector than Iceland was at the height of the financial
crisis if the country's biggest institutions remained there.
ADDISON LEE OWNER FLAGS SALE
The American backer of Addison Lee, the London minicab firm,
is to explore a possible sale of the firm just over a year after
taking control.
The Guardian
LABOUR OFFERS OLIVE BRANCH TO BUSINESS BY TARGETING TAX AND
INVESTMENT
Ed Balls is to launch a bid to bolster Labour's credibility
with business by promising to keep a low rate of corporation tax
and attract long-term investors to Britain, as he brushed off
criticism from the policy chief Jon Cruddas that a "profound
dead hand" within the party is blocking bold reforms.
HOPES RAISED THAT TAKEOVER WILL SAVE MILFORD HAVEN OIL
REFINERY JOBS
Hundreds of workers at the Milford Haven oil refinery in
south-west Wales are awaiting confirmation that their jobs have
been saved after weekend reports that a deal to sell the plant
was close.
The Times
OSBORNE'S GRAND PLAN TO JOIN UP INCOME TAX AND NATIONAL
INSURANCE
Income tax and national insurance will be merged under plans
being lined up as a key element of the next Conservative
manifesto.
