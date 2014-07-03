July 4 The following are the top stories on the
The Telegraph
IMMIGRATION AND EUROPE WILL BE A 'BIG HURDLE' FOR LABOUR,
WARNS ANDY BURNHAM
Labour's position on Europe and immigration will be a "big
hurdle" ahead of the election because people do not have
"confidence" that the party has a "clear position" on the
issues, Andy Burnham has said.
CATH KIDSTON IN TALKS WITH THREE PARTIES OVER SALE
Cath Kidston, the retailer famous for its floral patterns,
is in talks with three parties about a takeover potentially
worth 250 million pounds.
DAIRY CREST SIGNS DEAL TO MILK CHINESE BABY FOOD MARKET
The largest dairy producer in the UK has signed a five-year
deal with Fonterra, the world's biggest dairy
exporter, to access the lucrative Chinese market for baby food.
The Guardian
ED BALLS WOOS FIRMS SAYING LABOUR SHOULD LOVE ENTREPRENEURS
Labour should love entrepreneurs who create jobs, the shadow
chancellor, Ed Balls, said on Thursday, attempting to seal a new
relationship with businesses and stop the mixed the party's
messages to them.
HOUSEHOLD DEBT SERIOUS THREAT TO UK RECOVERY, SAYS BANK OF
ENGLAND DEPUTY
The Bank of England deputy governor, Sir Jon Cunliffe, has
warned that household debt is a key risk to the UK recovery and
said the Bank's new measures to rein in the housing market
should be thought of as insurance against a major crash.
SPORTS DIRECT INVESTOR REVOLT CONTINUES OVER BONUS SCHEME
FOR FOUNDER ASHLEY
Leading investors in Sports Direct will vote against
the re-election of the chairman and other board members at
September's annual general meeting in protest at the
multimillion-pound bonus scheme pushed through this week for the
retailer's founder, Mike Ashley.
The Times
EUROPE THE TARGET FOR MASTER BOMBMAKER
Al-Qaeda's master bombmaker has trained European jihadists
to become suicide bombers targeting their home countries,
intelligence agencies have discovered.
MPS TO QUESTION CHIEF TAXMAN OVER 1.9 BLN STG MISTAKE
The chief executive of HM Revenue & Customs is facing a
double grilling from MPs over how the tax authority exaggerated
its success in squeezing additional revenues from reluctant
taxpayers.
RYANAIR TO TAKE OFF FOR SCOTLAND ONCE MORE
Ryanair's attempt to chase easyJet into the
budget business traveller market will include the airline flying
between London and Scotland for the first time in three years.
Sky News
ASDA TO CUT MORE THAN 1,350 JOBS WITHIN WEEKS
The supermarket chain, which is owned by U.S.-based Walmart
, had previously said there would be job losses but it
did not reveal the number of cuts.
