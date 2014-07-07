July 8 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

BIG GUNS ANNOUNCE 250 MLN STG MISSILE DEAL ON ARRIVAL IN INDIA

A 250 million pound ($425.4 million) weapons deal that should create hundreds of British jobs was the centrepiece of the opening day of George Osborne and William Hague's business mission to India.

VAUXHALL SPEEDS AWAY FROM GERMAN DECLINE WITH 550 NEW JOBS IN BRITAIN

Carmaker Vauxhall, which is owned by General Motors of the US, announced plans to create 550 new British jobs, offering 250 jobs at its Luton van-making plant and another 300 at Ellesmere Port in Cheshire, the home of the Astra.

WASHINGTON BLAMES UK TAX RISES FOR COLLAPSING NORTH SEA OIL HOPES

The US Energy Department has issued a blistering indictment of the UK government's tax raid on North Sea oil and gas revenues, warning that prohibitive costs threaten much of Britain's energy industry.

The Guardian

BRITAIN'S BIGGEST BUY-TO-LET LANDLORDS TO SELL ENTIRE PORTFOLIO OF PROPERTIES

Britain's biggest buy-to-let landlords, Fergus and Judith Wilson, are to withdraw from the property business, selling their entire portfolio of nearly 1,000 homes in the Ashford and Maidstone area in a deal likely to net the controversial duo at least 100 million pounds - and spark speculation that property prices have peaked.

The Telegraph

AIRPORT SECURITY: YOU WON'T FLY TO THE U.S. IF YOUR MOBILE PHONE BATTERY IS DEAD

Holidaymakers and business travellers who arrive at airport security with uncharged mobile phones or other electrical items will be stopped from boarding planes bound for the United States.

TOUR DE FRANCE WILL RETURN TO BRITAIN, SAYS RACE DIRECTOR

Britain will rekindle its love affair with the Tour de France, the race's director has promised, after six million people turned out to give the event the most spectacular start in its 111-year history.

Sky News

LLOYDS PICKS NEW CHIEF AMID BANK IT SCRUTINY

Britain's biggest high street lender will this week appoint a new IT chief as the banking sector seeks to overhaul creaking computer systems following a series of reputation-damaging failures.

The Independent

THE DECISION ON SCOTLAND IS 'IRREVERSIBLE', SAYS ALISTAIR DARLING

The impact of Scotland voting for independence could be more damaging for the UK than the 2008 banking crisis, Alistair Darling has warned. ($1 = 0.5877 British Pounds) (Compiled by Esha Vaish)