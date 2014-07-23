July 23 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

RBS IN THE DOCK OVER CLAIMS IT MISLED MPS

(thetim.es/1pCr8jw)

Royal Bank of Scotland has been heavily criticised for misleading MPs over its contentious division for struggling businesses.

WEIR'S NOT FINISHED WITH ITS PLANS FOR EXPANSION

(thetim.es/UqRKdb)

Weir Group, which tried and failed to tie up with Metso, has since been weighing whether to bid for Outotec , another Helsinki-listed company in much the same market of producing industrial pumps for the mining industry.

The Guardian

MEDIACITY LEADS TO SALFORD BECOMING THE UK'S PROPERTY HOT SPOT

(bit.ly/1o7GKgZ)

Property values in the Greater Manchester city of Salford have risen faster than in any other town in Britain since the start of 2014, as the area continues to benefit from the relocation of the BBC and other broadcasters to the waterfront MediaCity development.

EU REPORT FINDS NO EVIDENCE TO SUPPORT SWEEPING IMMIGRATION REFORMS

(bit.ly/1nkxfKx)

A government review looking into freedom of movement across the EU has not recommended any sweeping reforms to immigration rules in a report likely to disappoint Conservative Eurosceptics.

The Telegraph

EUROPE BRACED FOR ANY GAS CRISIS AS RUSSIA SANCTIONS ESCALATE

(bit.ly/UqRLOs)

Europe has enough spare capacity in liquefied natural gas to meet a large part of the region's needs if Russia retaliates against the latest EU sanctions by restricting gas supplies.

ESPIRITO SANTO HOLDING FIRM PLACED IN RECEIVERSHIP

(bit.ly/1rq7fz8)

The Espirito Santo family's holding company has been placed in receivership. Luxembourg's district court said it had agreed to a request from Espirito Santo International that it be placed under "controlled management".

Sky News

UK PREPARES FOR EU RULING ON ENERGY STATE AID

(bit.ly/1sMCfeK)

The European Commission is likely to announce its ruling after several months examining a form of subsidy guaranteeing long-term prices to companies for supplying renewable energy sources.

BANKS FACE 1.5 BLN STG HIT FROM PPI CLAIMS DELUGE

(bit.ly/1rn55At)

Britain's largest high street banks will announce next week that they are setting aside more than 1 billion pound ($1.71 billion)in additional provisions to compensate customers who were mis-sold payment protection insurance.

The Independent

PAUL FISHER: "THE BANK DELIVERED THE RECOVERY"

(ind.pn/1rIk4nK)

Paul Fisher, who has left the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee after five years, defends decisions made at the height of the crisis in an interview.

ROYAL MAIL FRETS OVER AMAZON THREAT TO PARCELS BUSINESS

(ind.pn/1rIk4nK)

Shares in Royal Mail today touched their lowest level since October's privatisation as it delivered the gloomy news that revenues at its crucial parcel division are being threatened by strong competition from Amazon.

