July 23 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
RBS IN THE DOCK OVER CLAIMS IT MISLED MPS
(thetim.es/1pCr8jw)
Royal Bank of Scotland has been heavily criticised
for misleading MPs over its contentious division for struggling
businesses.
WEIR'S NOT FINISHED WITH ITS PLANS FOR EXPANSION
(thetim.es/UqRKdb)
Weir Group, which tried and failed to tie up with
Metso, has since been weighing whether to bid for Outotec
, another Helsinki-listed company in much the same
market of producing industrial pumps for the mining industry.
The Guardian
MEDIACITY LEADS TO SALFORD BECOMING THE UK'S PROPERTY HOT
SPOT
(bit.ly/1o7GKgZ)
Property values in the Greater Manchester city of Salford
have risen faster than in any other town in Britain since the
start of 2014, as the area continues to benefit from the
relocation of the BBC and other broadcasters to the waterfront
MediaCity development.
EU REPORT FINDS NO EVIDENCE TO SUPPORT SWEEPING IMMIGRATION
REFORMS
(bit.ly/1nkxfKx)
A government review looking into freedom of movement across
the EU has not recommended any sweeping reforms to immigration
rules in a report likely to disappoint Conservative
Eurosceptics.
The Telegraph
EUROPE BRACED FOR ANY GAS CRISIS AS RUSSIA SANCTIONS
ESCALATE
(bit.ly/UqRLOs)
Europe has enough spare capacity in liquefied natural gas to
meet a large part of the region's needs if Russia retaliates
against the latest EU sanctions by restricting gas supplies.
ESPIRITO SANTO HOLDING FIRM PLACED IN RECEIVERSHIP
(bit.ly/1rq7fz8)
The Espirito Santo family's holding company has been placed
in receivership. Luxembourg's district court said it had agreed
to a request from Espirito Santo International that it
be placed under "controlled management".
Sky News
UK PREPARES FOR EU RULING ON ENERGY STATE AID
(bit.ly/1sMCfeK)
The European Commission is likely to announce its ruling
after several months examining a form of subsidy guaranteeing
long-term prices to companies for supplying renewable energy
sources.
BANKS FACE 1.5 BLN STG HIT FROM PPI CLAIMS DELUGE
(bit.ly/1rn55At)
Britain's largest high street banks will announce next week
that they are setting aside more than 1 billion pound ($1.71
billion)in additional provisions to compensate customers who
were mis-sold payment protection insurance.
The Independent
PAUL FISHER: "THE BANK DELIVERED THE RECOVERY"
(ind.pn/1rIk4nK)
Paul Fisher, who has left the Bank of England's Monetary
Policy Committee after five years, defends decisions made at the
height of the crisis in an interview.
ROYAL MAIL FRETS OVER AMAZON THREAT TO PARCELS BUSINESS
(ind.pn/1rIk4nK)
Shares in Royal Mail today touched their lowest level since
October's privatisation as it delivered the gloomy news that
revenues at its crucial parcel division are being threatened by
strong competition from Amazon.
($1 = 0.5860 British Pounds)
(Compiled by Aashika Jain in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)