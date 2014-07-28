July 28 The following are the top stories on the
The Times
RBS COULD CLAW BACK BONUSES FROM TURNAROUND DIVISION
Royal Bank of Scotland could claw back millions of
pounds in bonuses from staff working for its controversial
turnaround unit after it was revealed that the bank has set
aside 17 million pounds ($28.86 million) in pay awards. (thetim.es/1rVCtgS)
RECKITT BENCKISER SET TO SPLIT OFF U.S. PHARMA DIVISION
Reckitt Benckiser, the maker of Nurofen and Cillit
Bang, is likely to confirm it will spin off RBP, its American
pharmaceuticals division, when it announces half-year results
this morning. (thetim.es/1lKO39G)
The Guardian
U.S. INVESTOR SUES THREE BANKS OVER SILVER PRICE
HSBC, Deutsche Bank and the Bank of Nova
Scotia have been accused of attempting to rig the price
of silver in the latest price fixing scandal to rock the banking
industry. (bit.ly/WZxEbY)
STRONG POUND TRIGGERS RISE IN PROFIT WARNINGS
Profit warnings from British companies have hit a three-year
high despite the improving economy, with the strong pound a
growing problem for businesses with overseas operations. (bit.ly/1rOuRxK)
The Telegraph
SMITH & NEPHEW BOSS: 'I DON'T WANT A MEGA-MERGER'
The boss of perennial bid target Smith & Nephew has
criticised "defensive" mega-mergers and tax-driven deals that
have swept the healthcare sector in the last few months. Chief
Executive Olivier Bohuon said he was not interested in striking
a deal with another large med tech company. (bit.ly/1k2yn6u)
COLLINGWOOD MULLS SALE TO PRIVATE EQUITY FIRM
Learner-driver car insurance firm Collingwood Insurance
Services is exploring selling the business to private equity.
Sources said that a clutch of mid-market private equity firms
had already been sounded out for the business which has earnings
before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of about 6
million pounds. (bit.ly/1ptAEnM)
Sky News
FORMER CBI CHIEF TO AID OSBORNE MARKETS PROBE
Richard Lambert, who ran the Confederation of British
Industry until 2011, will this week be appointed to scrutinise a
Government-led probe into financial markets launched in the wake
of a string of major trading scandals. (bit.ly/1prHEBD)
The Independent
VINCE CABLE GOES OFF MESSAGE ON SLOW GROWTH IN WAGES
British Business Secretary Vince Cable, in a series of
articles for regional newspapers, warned that wage growth was
sluggish and the economy remained stubbornly imbalanced. His
comments came after Chief Secretary to the Treasury Danny
Alexander and Finance Minister George Osborne trumpeted GDP
figures showing growth was now at record levels. (ind.pn/1pr1Nrw)
