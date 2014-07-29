July 29 - The following are the top stories on the business
The Times
MYSTERY ABERDEEN CLIENT PULLS OUT 4.2 BLN STG
Fears of a renewed emerging markets sell-off by investors
have been fuelled after it was revealed that an anonymous client
withdrew 4.2 billion pounds ($7.13 billion) from Aberdeen Asset
Management, Europe's largest fund manager. (thetim.es/1qHXzCd)
ASTRA ENLISTS RIVALS IN PLAN TO DEVELOP CANCER TESTS
AstraZeneca has signed up Swiss and Dutch rivals to
create blood tests to help identify patients that will benefit
from its lung cancer drugs. (thetim.es/1rZi4HS)
SKY'S THE LIMIT AS GHERKIN SALE LOOMS
Agents have been appointed to sell the "Gherkin" skyscraper
in what will be one of the most closely watched property sales
in the Square Mile for years. (thetim.es/1mWvv60)
The Guardian
LLOYDS SUSPENDS SEVEN PEOPLE AFTER 226 MLN STG BILL FOR
RIGGING INTEREST RATES
Lloyds Banking Group have suspended seven employees
after it was hit with a 226 million pound bill from regulators
on both sides of the Atlantic for rigging crucial interest
rates. (bit.ly/1uAusSY)
RECKITT BENCKISER SET TO FLOAT U.S. ARM RB PHARMACEUTICALS
Reckitt Benckiser, the consumer goods giant that
makes Nurofen and Dettol, plans to spin off its U.S.-based
pharmaceutical business. (bit.ly/1o7UnIi)
The Telegraph
SHOULD BANKERS HAVE TO SWEAR AN OATH? SIR RICHARD LAMBERT
SEEMS TO THINK SO
The head of the review into standards in the British banking
industry is this week expected to reignite the question of
whether an oath for bankers is needed despite rejecting the idea
when producing his original report. (bit.ly/X6BnVc)
VIRGIN AMERICA FILES FOR U.S. IPO
Billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson could be in line
for a $220 million windfall, after a bold gamble to launch
Virgin America, his low-cost U.S. airline, in the teeth of the
biggest crisis the industry had ever seen. (bit.ly/1ArCXAp)
Sky News
EX-TESCO CHIEF TO CHAIR STRUGGLING MORRISONS
Andrew Higginson, a former finance director of Tesco
, is to become the next chairman of Wm Morrison,
the UK's fourth-biggest grocer, as it combats falling sales amid
competition from lower-priced rivals. (bit.ly/X559tx)
