July 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

TULLETT WIELDS THE AXE AS CALM RETURNS

Tullett Prebon is to cut almost 10 percent of its staff as the interdealer broker reels from a slowdown in trading. (thetim.es/1rNkE6j)

GUARDIAN CARE HOMES SET TO SUE LLOYDS IN LIBOR CASE

Guardian Care Homes, which was at the centre of a 40 million pound ($67.77 million) settlement with Barclays, is now preparing a new legal action against Lloyds Banking Group that will focus on the taxpayer-backed lender's involvement in rigging borrowing rates. (thetim.es/UAbkUM)

The Guardian

BANKERS BRACED FOR NEW UK REGULATORY SCHEME FROM BANK OF ENGLAND

Britain's bankers are braced for the introduction of a tough new regulatory regime to be outlined by the Bank of England on Wednesday, under which they will have to wait longer for their bonuses and could be deemed guilty until proven innocent. (bit.ly/1uEeAPq)

BP FEARS SANCTIONS OVER STAKE IN RUSSIAN OIL FIRM WILL HIT PROFITS

British oil and gas group BP has warned investors that its finances and corporate image could be hurt by western sanctions against Russia. (bit.ly/1k5Qpop)

VODAFONE CHAIRMAN PROMISES TO PROTECT CUSTOMERS' RIGHT TO PRIVACY

Vodafone's chairman, Gerard Kleisterlee, has promised to protect the right to privacy, saying the mobile network will engage with the UK government's review of how the intelligence agencies intercept and collect data on its customers. (bit.ly/1k5MJmH)

The Telegraph

CENTRICA APPOINTS IAIN CONN AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE WITH 3.7 MLN STG PAY PACKAGE

Iain Conn, the veteran BP executive, has been appointed as Centrica chief executive with a pay package worth up to 3.7 million pounds, the British Gas owner announced. (bit.ly/1nFDCc9)

MONARCH RESHUFFLES TOP TEAM AHEAD OF CASH INJECTION

Airline and tour operator Monarch has reshuffled its top team at a critical time as it searches for new investors to help it become a more serious contender in the low cost travel market. (bit.ly/1nRYBtx)

The Independent

ELECTRA REJECTS ED BRAMSON'S RESTRUCTURING PLAN

Private-equity group Electra has rejected an attack by activist investor Ed Bramson, who wants to sit on the company's board and launch a review of its strategy. (ind.pn/1ppjDOl)

NEXT BEATS MARKS & SPENCER AGAIN AS IT RAISES PROFIT FORECAST

Fashion giant Next put rival Marks & Spencer in the shade again today as Chief Executive Simon Wolfson raised its profit forecast following a strong quarter. (ind.pn/1lbdeSM) ($1 = 0.5902 British pounds) (Compiled by Richa Naidu; Editing by Diane Craft)