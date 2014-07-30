July 30 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
TULLETT WIELDS THE AXE AS CALM RETURNS
Tullett Prebon is to cut almost 10 percent of its
staff as the interdealer broker reels from a slowdown in
trading. (thetim.es/1rNkE6j)
GUARDIAN CARE HOMES SET TO SUE LLOYDS IN LIBOR CASE
Guardian Care Homes, which was at the centre of a 40 million
pound ($67.77 million) settlement with Barclays, is now
preparing a new legal action against Lloyds Banking Group
that will focus on the taxpayer-backed lender's
involvement in rigging borrowing rates. (thetim.es/UAbkUM)
The Guardian
BANKERS BRACED FOR NEW UK REGULATORY SCHEME FROM BANK OF
ENGLAND
Britain's bankers are braced for the introduction of a tough
new regulatory regime to be outlined by the Bank of England on
Wednesday, under which they will have to wait longer for their
bonuses and could be deemed guilty until proven innocent. (bit.ly/1uEeAPq)
BP FEARS SANCTIONS OVER STAKE IN RUSSIAN OIL FIRM WILL HIT
PROFITS
British oil and gas group BP has warned investors
that its finances and corporate image could be hurt by western
sanctions against Russia. (bit.ly/1k5Qpop)
VODAFONE CHAIRMAN PROMISES TO PROTECT CUSTOMERS' RIGHT TO
PRIVACY
Vodafone's chairman, Gerard Kleisterlee, has
promised to protect the right to privacy, saying the mobile
network will engage with the UK government's review of how the
intelligence agencies intercept and collect data on its
customers. (bit.ly/1k5MJmH)
The Telegraph
CENTRICA APPOINTS IAIN CONN AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE WITH 3.7 MLN
STG PAY PACKAGE
Iain Conn, the veteran BP executive, has been
appointed as Centrica chief executive with a pay package
worth up to 3.7 million pounds, the British Gas owner announced.
(bit.ly/1nFDCc9)
MONARCH RESHUFFLES TOP TEAM AHEAD OF CASH INJECTION
Airline and tour operator Monarch has reshuffled
its top team at a critical time as it searches for new investors
to help it become a more serious contender in the low cost
travel market. (bit.ly/1nRYBtx)
The Independent
ELECTRA REJECTS ED BRAMSON'S RESTRUCTURING PLAN
Private-equity group Electra has rejected an attack
by activist investor Ed Bramson, who wants to sit on the
company's board and launch a review of its strategy. (ind.pn/1ppjDOl)
NEXT BEATS MARKS & SPENCER AGAIN AS IT RAISES PROFIT
FORECAST
Fashion giant Next put rival Marks & Spencer
in the shade again today as Chief Executive Simon Wolfson raised
its profit forecast following a strong quarter. (ind.pn/1lbdeSM)
($1 = 0.5902 British pounds)
(Compiled by Richa Naidu; Editing by Diane Craft)