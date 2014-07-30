July 31 - The following are the top stories on the business
pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
FOR BANKERS, CLAWBACK MEANS A SEVEN-YEAR HITCH
Banks and building societies face a bill of 260 million
pounds ($439.63 million) to put in place strict new rules that
will overhaul the way lenders and regulators oversee finance
professionals and will allow the clawback of bonuses up to seven
years after they are awarded. (thetim.es/Xh8YMm)
ENERGY FIRMS DOUBLE PROFITS IN JUST 12 MONTHS
Energy firms are set to double their profits in the space of
12 months after refusing to pass on to customers huge falls in
the cost of wholesale oil and gas. (thetim.es/1lYwNxX)
The Guardian
BARCLAYS' PPI CLAIMS RISE BY 900 MLN STG AS PROFITS FALL
The cost of the payment protection insurance scandal has
soared again after Barclays set aside another 900
million pounds to cover the costs of compensating customers
mis-sold the insurance product. (bit.ly/1nKltdt)
CENTRICA IN TALKS WITH GOVERNMENT OVER IMPACT OF RUSSIA
SANCTIONS
Britain's largest domestic energy supplier, Centrica
, is in talks with the government as fears mount that a
worsening stand-off with Russia could undermine an important
power deal. (bit.ly/1rH55cQ)
HSBC SHUTS ACCOUNTS OF MUSLIM ORGANISATIONS, INCLUDING
FINSBURY PARK MOSQUE
Three Muslim organisations, including the Finsbury Park
mosque, are demanding answers from HSBC after being
told by the bank that their accounts were being shut down. (bit.ly/1zx8VJY)
The Telegraph
U.S. CABLE GIANT AMC 'IN TALKS' TO TAKE 50 PERCENT STAKE IN
BBC AMERICA
AMC Entertainment, the U.S. cable TV broadcaster
home to such hits as 'The Walking Dead' and 'Mad Men', is in
talks to buy a stake of around 50 percent in BBC America,
according to reports. (bit.ly/1k8asmd)
STRONG POUND PLAYS HAVOC WITH UK PLC
The damaging impact the strong pound is having on UK
exporters and companies with sizeable operations abroad was laid
bare on Wednesday, as British American Tobacco,
National Express, ITV and Barclays all
warned that the appreciation of sterling had put a dent in
profits and revenues. (bit.ly/WNMIcT)
Sky News
CO-OP REVAMP GOES ON WITH SECURITY ARM SALE
The restructuring of the Co-operative Group is
poised to continue with the sale of its security arm in a deal
that will raise money to help shore up its troubled finances. (bit.ly/1pGodFi)
($1 = 0.5914 British pounds)
(Compiled by Richa Naidu)