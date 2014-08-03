BRIEF-Pinnacle announces pricing of offering of common stock
* Pinnacle Financial- Priced its offering of 2.8 million shares of its common stock at a price of $62.50 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of $175 million
Aug 4 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
EX-M&S BOSS POISED FOR PEERAGE
The former boss of Marks and Spencer is being lined up for a peerage. Stuart Rose, who chairs the online supermarket Ocado and the clothing brand Fat Face IPO-FFFL.L, is expected to be ennobled by the Conservative party within days.
MPC REBELS SET TO BREAK BANK CONSENSUS ON INTEREST RATES
The Bank of England's longest consensus on interest rates could end this week when a minority of monetary policy committee members are expected to vote for a rate rise.
The Guardian
INEOS SIGNALS MOVE INTO FRACKING
Ineos, the company at the centre of a dispute with unions at the Grangemouth plant in Scotland last year, is giving the strongest signal yet of its intention to move into the controversial area of fracking.
The Telegraph
RUSSIA SANCTIONS RISK BRITISH JOBS, WARNS JCB BOSS
One of the UK's most influential businessmen has hit out at European Union and US sanctions against Russia, claiming that they are ill-conceived and may result in the loss of British jobs.
Sky News
HSBC URGES RING-FENCING DELAY AMID CMA PROBE
One of Britain's biggest banks is urging the Government to delay a deadline for separating lenders' retail and investment banking operations amid fears that billions of pounds could be wasted on the project. (Compiled by Esha Vaish in Bangalore; Editing by Eric Walsh)
* HP Inc - Declared a cash dividend of $0.1327 per share on company's common stock.
