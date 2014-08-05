GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro jumps, shares firm on French election relief
* Macron wins first round in French election, far ahead in polls
The Times
21ST CENTURY FOX DROPS $80BN TIME WARNER BID
Twenty-First Century Fox, the entertainment conglomerate run by Rupert Murdoch, has abandoned its $80 billion bid for Time Warner, saying that to pursue a higher offer would not deliver value for its shareholders.
The Guardian
DIPPING INTO PENSIONS COULD BE AN ALTERNATIVE TO PAYDAY LOANS, SAYS EXPERT
Savers should be allowed to access their pensions before retirement in an emergency as an alternative to payday loans, pensions expert Hargreaves Lansdown has suggested.
CLICK AND COLLECT TAKES OFF AS RETAILERS READY FOR CHRISTMAS BATTLE
As the plane touches down after a week or two away in the sun, it will be a relief to some tired travellers that the homecoming grocery order they placed online will already be waiting for them - shortly beyond passport control and the baggage carousel.
The Telegraph
NEIL WOODFORD: GLAXOSMITHKLINE'S TROUBLES ARE ONLY TEMPORARY
Veteran fund manager Neil Woodford has revealed that a "long conversation" with GlaxoSmithKline boss Andrew Witty, following a recent profit warning, inspired confidence in the company.
Sky News
WALGREENS SHUNS INVERSION IN 5 BLN STG BOOTS DEAL
Walgreens, one of America's biggest corporate names, is poised to bow to intense U.S. political pressure by retaining its headquarters in the U.S., even as it secures a full takeover of Alliance Boots, Britain's biggest pharmacy chain. (Compiled by Esha Vaish in Bangalore. Editing by Andre Grenon)
