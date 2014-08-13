Aug 14 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

LAND SECURITIES SAILS OUT OF BRISTOL

Land Securities Group Plc, Britain's largest property company, has sold its half share in a Bristol shopping mall for 267.8 million pounds ($447 million) as it reshapes its portfolio.

FALL IN WAGES HEAPS PRESSURE ON HOUSEHOLDS

The squeeze on households in the UK is tightening as official figures showed wages in the UK fell in the three months to June for the first time in five years, despite the unemployment rate falling to its lowest level since 2008.

The Guardian

BANK OF ENGLAND MAKES EMERGENCY PLANS IN CASE OF SCOTTISH INDEPENDENCE

The Bank of England is making emergency plans in case a yes vote in Scotland's independence referendum threatens the stability of sterling, bank governor Mark Carney has disclosed.

HSBC AWARDS 15 TOP BANKERS 7.1 MLN STG IN MOVE TO SIDESTEP BONUS RULES

HSBC Holdings Plc has given 15 of its top bankers "fixed pay allowance arrangements" worth 7.1 million pounds under a controversial new pay scheme designed to dodge tough new European Union rules on bankers' bonuses.

The Telegraph

SAS SENT IN TO IRAQ AS US TROOPS LAND ON MOUNT SINJAR

The SAS is on the ground in Iraq as part of the operation to rescue 30,000 "desperate" Yazidi refugees, it emerged on Wednesday, as U.S. forces landed on Mount Sinjar.

UK GOVERNMENT CAN SUE FRENCH BANK OVER 'MIS-SELLING' TO NORTHERN ROCK The Government has been told it can sue French banking giant Societe Generale for allegedly mis-selling financial products to Northern Rock that were partly to blame for UK lender's collapse.

SOUTHERN DENTAL CIRCLED BY PRIVATE EQUITY BIDDERS

Mid-market private equity firms CapVest and Graphite are understood to be fighting it out to secure a 100 million pound deal for Southern Dental, the dentist chain which runs 74 dental practices across the south of the country.

HARGREAVES LANSDOWN DROPS ISA 'DEATH FEE' AND SHARE VOTE CHARGE

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc, which has more 600,000 investors signed up to its services, has removed two controversial charges that were introduced earlier this year as part of an overhaul of its offering.

Sky News

CAR INSURANCE PREMIUM FALLS 'HIT THE BRAKES'

CAR INSURANCE PREMIUM FALLS 'HIT THE BRAKES'

Admiral Group Plc, one of the UK's biggest car insurance firms, has warned that the recent fall in premium costs may be ending, despite regulatory efforts to bring bills down further.