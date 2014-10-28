Oct 28 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times PRICE OF OIL COULD TUMBLE TO $80 A BARREL AMID GLUT Goldman Sachs Group Inc said Brent crude could drop to $80 a barrel next year as the slump that has seen oil prices fall 25 percent in the past five months continues. The investment bank said rising production would outstrip demand and slashed its forecasts by 15 percent. It said Brent crude could hit $85 a barrel in the first quarter of next year, falling to $80 a barrel in the second quarter. (thetim.es/1zdUugc) STRUGGLING SALAMANDER ENERGY CONFIRMS TAKEOVER TALKS The slump in oil prices is set to claim its first corporate casualty as Salamander Energy Plc confirms it is in talks with two companies about a potential takeover. Ophir Energy Plc, the FTSE 250 explorer, is closing in on a possible 275 million pound deal, but Salamander said it was seeking clarity on the terms of the deal. Another suitor, Cepsa, the Spanish group controlled by Ipic, the Abu Dhabi investment fund, is also circling. Salamander says it has not received details of any proposal from the consortium or any confirmation that it will receive a proper offer. (thetim.es/1w9mT4B)

The Guardian

DENNIS HOLT NAMED CHAIRMAN OF CO-OP BANK A former top retail banker, Dennis Holt, has been named chairman of Co-operative Bank Plc after standing in on an interim basis for the past month. The appointment of Holt, who used to run the high street banking operation of Lloyds TSB, takes place immediately and makes him the third chairman of the troubled bank in the last 18 months. (bit.ly/1u0qC5T)

ALEX SALMOND WELCOMES FLYBE FLIGHTS BETWEEN LONDON CITY AND SCOTLAND First Minister of Scotland Alex Salmond has welcomed Flybe Group Plc's launch of new services from Scotland to London City airport, saying they would provide business travellers with an alternative to Heathrow and reduce British Airways overcharging. Flybe launched operations from London City on Monday with six routes connecting Britain and Ireland to the capital's financial district. Scotland is a key beneficiary with multiple daily services to Edinburgh, Aberdeen and Inverness. (bit.ly/1wwgi39)

Sky News

CAMERON: UK WILL NOT MEET 1.7 BLN STG EU BILL DEMAND

British Prime Minister David Cameron insists there is "no pressing need" for Britain to pay 1.7 billion pounds ($2.74 billion) to the EU - despite a warning of a substantial fine. The surcharge was made public at an EU summit last week, but the Prime Minister said Britain would not meet the Dec. 1 deadline. (bit.ly/ZUr4Vl)

MAJOR BANKS TO TOP UP PPI BILL TO OVER 22 BLN STG

Britain's five biggest banks are poised to take their aggregate bill for miss-selling payment protection insurance (PPI) past 22 billion pounds, underlining its status as the most costly scandal in the industry's history. Barclays Plc, HSBC Holdings Plc, Lloyds Banking Group Plc and Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc will all use their quarterly results statements during the next week to top up PPI compensation provisions. (bit.ly/1rMhxXP) (1 US dollar = 0.6204 British pound) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore)