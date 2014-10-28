Oct 28 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
PRICE OF OIL COULD TUMBLE TO $80 A BARREL AMID GLUT
Goldman Sachs Group Inc said Brent crude could drop to
$80 a barrel next year as the slump that has seen oil prices
fall 25 percent in the past five months continues. The
investment bank said rising production would outstrip demand and
slashed its forecasts by 15 percent. It said Brent crude could
hit $85 a barrel in the first quarter of next year, falling to
$80 a barrel in the second quarter. (thetim.es/1zdUugc)
STRUGGLING SALAMANDER ENERGY CONFIRMS TAKEOVER TALKS
The slump in oil prices is set to claim its first corporate
casualty as Salamander Energy Plc confirms it is in
talks with two companies about a potential takeover. Ophir
Energy Plc, the FTSE 250 explorer, is closing in on a
possible 275 million pound deal, but Salamander said it was
seeking clarity on the terms of the deal. Another suitor, Cepsa,
the Spanish group controlled by Ipic, the Abu Dhabi investment
fund, is also circling. Salamander says it has not received
details of any proposal from the consortium or any confirmation
that it will receive a proper offer. (thetim.es/1w9mT4B)
The Guardian
DENNIS HOLT NAMED CHAIRMAN OF CO-OP BANK
A former top retail banker, Dennis Holt, has been named chairman
of Co-operative Bank Plc after standing in on an
interim basis for the past month. The appointment of Holt, who
used to run the high street banking operation of Lloyds TSB,
takes place immediately and makes him the third chairman of the
troubled bank in the last 18 months. (bit.ly/1u0qC5T)
ALEX SALMOND WELCOMES FLYBE FLIGHTS BETWEEN LONDON CITY AND
SCOTLAND
First Minister of Scotland Alex Salmond has welcomed Flybe Group
Plc's launch of new services from Scotland to London
City airport, saying they would provide business travellers with
an alternative to Heathrow and reduce British Airways
overcharging. Flybe launched operations from London City on
Monday with six routes connecting Britain and Ireland to the
capital's financial district. Scotland is a key beneficiary with
multiple daily services to Edinburgh, Aberdeen and Inverness. (bit.ly/1wwgi39)
Sky News
CAMERON: UK WILL NOT MEET 1.7 BLN STG EU BILL DEMAND
British Prime Minister David Cameron insists there is "no
pressing need" for Britain to pay 1.7 billion pounds ($2.74
billion) to the EU - despite a warning of a substantial fine.
The surcharge was made public at an EU summit last week, but the
Prime Minister said Britain would not meet the Dec. 1 deadline.
(bit.ly/ZUr4Vl)
MAJOR BANKS TO TOP UP PPI BILL TO OVER 22 BLN STG
Britain's five biggest banks are poised to take their aggregate
bill for miss-selling payment protection insurance (PPI) past 22
billion pounds, underlining its status as the most costly
scandal in the industry's history. Barclays Plc, HSBC
Holdings Plc, Lloyds Banking Group Plc and
Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc will all use their
quarterly results statements during the next week to top up PPI
compensation provisions. (bit.ly/1rMhxXP)
(1 US dollar = 0.6204 British pound)
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore)