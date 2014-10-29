Oct 29 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times AGGRIEVED CUSTOMERS TURN UP THE HEAT ON RBS Lawyers acting for businesses affected by Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc's turnaround division have demanded that the bank preserve "critical evidence" before a planned group legal action. Quinn Emanuel, an American law firm, has written to RBS highlighting concerns that a decision to close the global restructuring group could lead to key evidence being lost. (thetim.es/1wE9ik4) TORY DONOR MICHAEL FARMER'S FUND IN COPPER 'SQUEEZE'

A hedge fund run by a prominent Conservative donor is believed to control more than 80 percent of the copper in London Metal Exchange warehouses. Information at the LME, the world's largest exchange for metals and whose prices are used as benchmarks in contracts around the world, showed that on Tuesday and Wednesday last week a single owner held between 80 and 90 percent of the copper in stock in its system. Red Kite Group, a hedge fund led by Michael Farmer, has been identified by brokers and traders as the dominant holder of copper. (thetim.es/1wEDVHL)

The Guardian

INTEREST RATES CAN STAY LOW FOR LONGER, SAYS BANK OF ENGLAND DEPUTY CHIEF The Bank of England can afford to keep interest rates low for longer than previously thought, Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe has said, in comments that will reinforce the market view that rates will remain at 0.5 percent until at least the middle of next year. (bit.ly/1tfkBhY)

The Telegraph

VODAFONE ACCUSED OF ILLEGALLY WITHOLDING REPORT ON 6 BLN STG GERMAN TAKEOVER

Vodafone has been accused of illegally withholding a report on its 6 billion pounds ($9.68 billion) takeover of Kabel Deutschland as part of a "pattern of obstructing" efforts by shareholders to uncover the details of the deal. (bit.ly/1wEaBzj)

RETAILERS WANT CHANCELLOR TO EXTEND BUSINESS RATES DISCOUNTS The retail industry is pressing the Chancellor to extend the 1.1 billion pound discount on business rates he announced in last year's Autumn Statement. Business rates are due to rise by another 2.3 percent next April, an increase set by the rate of RPI inflation in September, but the British Retail Consortium want George Osborne to cap this increase at 2 percent. (bit.ly/1sBGNPH)

LACK OF WIND OR NUCLEAR PROBLEMS 'COULD WIPE OUT BRITAIN'S SPARE POWER CAPACITY' A cold and windless day could result in households' lights being dimmed this winter, despite new emergency measures to prevent blackouts, experts have warned. Britain's spare capacity, the safety buffer between electricity supplies and peak demand,has fallen to just 4 percent, the lowest level in seven years, following a series of power plant fires and closures, analysis from National Grid revealed. (bit.ly/1wADJbN)

LABOUR STEPS UP RAIL RE-NATIONALISATION CAMPAIGN Labour will on Wednesday call for a change to the law that could lead to the re-nationalisation of Britain's railways. Andy Sawford, member of parliament for Corby and East Northamptonshire, will propose a bill that would allow a train operator owned by the British taxpayer to compete against private companies for lucrative contracts to run rail lines. (bit.ly/1wEHayX)

Sky News

RYANAIR FACES 6.5 MLN STG FRENCH LABOUR LAW PENALTY

Ryanair Holdings Plc is facing a 6.5 million pound penalty after losing an appeal against a decision that it broke French labour laws. The no-frills carrier was found guilty of paying workers under Irish contracts to save money on payroll and other taxes. (bit.ly/1tCfsC1)

The Independent

LIFE AFTER LIBOR: BANKERS TO FACE PERSONAL FINES FOR RIGGING PRICES

Banks could face a significant new regulatory crackdown on their wholesale market activities as the financial authorities seek to prevent a repeat of the scandals that have destroyed the reputation of the sector in recent years. The Bank of England, in conjunction with the Financial Conduct Authority and the Treasury, yesterday published a wide-ranging consultation document which holds out the possibility of a radical tightening of the supervisory regime for financial institutions that trade in the foreign exchange, interest rate derivatives, commodities and also bond and equity markets. (ind.pn/1wEbec6)

MPS DEMAND SCRUTINY OF MINING FIRMS' ETHICS

The Government must take action to prevent British mining companies avoiding tax in some of the poorest parts of the world where they operate, MPs demanded on Tuesday. Miners have been repeatedly accused of using sophisticated networks of anonymous shell companies and bribery of local officials to avoid paying their fair share of local taxes in return for the minerals and oil they remove from the land. (ind.pn/ZX9S1b)

(1 US dollar = 0.6197 British pound) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore)