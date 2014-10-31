Oct 31 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times RIO SET TO WRITE OFF $2.5 BLN ON DELAYED MINE Rio Tinto Plc appeared set to take a $2.5 billion writedown on its huge but troubled copper project in Mongolia. Construction of the $5 billion Oyu Tolgoi mine has become ensnared in a tax dispute with the government. The mine has the potential to transform an economy that is on a par with Angola or Swaziland in national income per head. The International Monetary Fund says that it will be responsible for a third of the country's GDP growth by the time it is operational. (thetim.es/1sNmxLd)

BARCLAYS SETS ASIDE 500 MLN STG FOR FOREX-RIGGING INVESTIGATION Barclays Plc has set aside 500 million pounds ($799.75 million) to pay for the cost of the foreign exchange manipulation scandal and warned that its large investment banking arm had a disappointing third quarter. The forex provision comes as the bank prepares to settle with regulators over its role in allegedly attempting to rig foreign exchange benchmarks for its own gain. (thetim.es/1nU2sXP)

END NEARER FOR BRENT AS PLATFORMS GO The giant oilfield that gave the Brent crude index its name and kicked off the North Sea boom in the 1970s is closer to being decommissioned after Shell retired two of its remaining three platforms. The Anglo-Dutch group, which operates the Brent field, said the two platforms were "no longer economical", but it added that Brent Alpha and Brent Bravo had "significantly exceeded' their original expected production duration after producing oil and gas for more than 35 years. (thetim.es/1tjXaWq)

The Telegraph

MORTGAGE COSTS COULD RISE AS BANK OF ENGLAND INTRODUCES TOUGH SAFETY NETS FOR BANKS Britain's banks will be forced to maintain significant financial safety nets under rules announced on Friday that industry leaders say could raise the cost of mortgages and penalise building societies. The Bank of England is expected to go beyond global standards in revealing the leverage ratio, the level of financial reserves banks must hold to protect against a downturn, it expects banks to adopt. (bit.ly/13no5ab)

BP RENEWS CALLS FOR OIL SPILL COMPENSATION CHIEF TO BE SACKED BP Plc has stepped up calls for the man in charge of the Gulf of Mexico compensation fund to be sacked, after discovering a trove of new evidence that allegedly casts doubt on his impartiality. The oil giant had already asked a U.S. court to remove Patrick Juneau from his post overseeing payouts to victims of the Deepwater Horizon disaster, after he was accused of misleading the court about a potential conflict of interest. (bit.ly/1FZPU76)

OFFSHORE WIND FARMS MAY BE SCRAPPED DUE TO BUDGET CAP, SCOTTISHPOWER WARNS Several proposed offshore wind farms may be scrapped in coming months because the government is not awarding enough subsidies, the head of energy giant ScottishPower has said. Keith Anderson, chief corporate officer, said it was cutting the size of its planned 240-turbine East Anglia offshore wind farm because the budget for subsidies to be awarded this year was "not big enough". The project could be scrapped altogether if it did not secure a subsidy contract this year. (bit.ly/1rXxN8y)

Sky News EX-TESCO BOSS LEAHY EYES METAPACK SHARE SALE A logistics firm that counts the former Tesco Plc boss Sir Terry Leahy among its directors is drawing up plans for a share sale that would crystallise multi-million pound fortunes for its investors. MetaPack, which provides Internet delivery services to leading retailers such as Marks and Spencer, has appointed GP Bullhound, a technology-focused investment bank, to work on the fundraising. (bit.ly/1wNC6dd) RBS LEANS TOWARDS NAMING EY AS NEW AUDITOR Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc (RBS) is leaning towards appointing the smallest of the Big Four accountancy firms as its new auditor, a move that would spell the end of its relationship with Fred Goodwin's erstwhile employer. RBS is closing in on an agreement to hand EY its lucrative audit mandate, although insiders insisted that a final decision had not yet been made and that a rival could yet emerge as the winner. KPMG is also in contention for the role, and an announcement is not expected to be made alongside RBS's third-quarter results on Friday. (bit.ly/1xFXr51)