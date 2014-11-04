Nov 4 - The following are the top stories on the business
pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
* HSBC misses forecasts as it sets aside $387 mln for forex
investigation
Bills for past misconduct including rigging of foreign
exchange markets dashed the cost-cutting plans of HSBC Holdings
Plc in the third quarter, sending underlying profits 12
per cent lower to $4.4 billion. (thetim.es/1x34xAH)
* UK demand helps manufacturers defy slowing eurozone
Strong domestic demand led to a rebound in UK manufacturing
activity last month despite the slowing eurozone dragging down
export orders. A closely-watched purchasing managers' index beat
economists' expectations, rising to a three-month high of 53.2
in October from 51.5 in September. (thetim.es/1x2NKyz)
The Guardian
* Osborne accused of using new tax statements as 'political
propaganda'
Britain's finance minister George Osborne has been
criticised for sending millions of households annual tax
statements that show the biggest chunk of their contribution
going towards welfare, with trade unions describing it as
"political propaganda masquerading as neutral information". (bit.ly/1tB9ba3)
* Ryanair puts 32 pct jump in profits down to being nicer
Ryanair Holdings Plc announced a 32 percent jump in
first-half profits a year after its pledge to transform its
customer service. Ryanair's chief executive, Michael O'Leary,
said business was booming since a decision in late 2013 to
change its image and stop "unnecessarily pissing people off".(bit.ly/1qmIXmB)
The Telegraph
* JP Morgan sets aside $6 bln for legal costs after
revealing US forex probe
JPMorgan Chase & Co has raised the amount it has set
aside to cover legal costs to almost $6 billion, after revealing
it faces a US criminal probe over its foreign-exchange business.
The US bank said on Monday night that it is cooperating with the
Department of Justice as well as the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission and the UK's Financial Conduct Authority. (bit.ly/10PCHy4)
* Struggling supermarkets face huge increase in business
rates bill
Britain's under-pressure supermarkets are facing the
prospect of a huge increase in business rates, adding to the
challenges facing the industry. The rates bill for supermarkets
could grow by as much as 40 percent on the back of a revaluation
of Britain's property scheduled for next year, according to new
research. (bit.ly/1x2NRKt)
Sky News
* Virgin Money Revives IPO after Carney Boost
Sir Richard Branson's banking arm is to revive plans to list
on the stock market just days after receiving a boost from new
Bank of England rules dictating the amount of capital that
lenders must hold to protect them against losses. (bit.ly/1GgB64d)
* Emirates ends FIFA world cup sponsorship
Airline Emirates will not renew its sponsorship
of the 2018 or 2022 FIFA World Cup tournaments, it has emerged.
The decision comes after a slew of corruption allegations
against football's world governing body, and ends an association
that dates back to the 2006 tournament in Germany. (bit.ly/13BbWOV)
The Independent
* Diageo swaps tequila for whiskey in $1 bln deal
Diageo Plc,the owner of Guinness and Johnnie Walker
whisky, has stirred up its drinks cabinet by swapping Irish
whiskey for Mexican tequila in a $1 billion. The spirits giant
has agreed with Mexico's Casa Cuervo to gain control of tequila
brand Don Julio in return for Irish whiskey Bushmills. (ind.pn/1pgMIzf)
* Dunkin' Donuts unveils calorie-packed snickerdoodle and
sugar cookie latte ahead of Christmas
The battle for Christmas drink sales is heating up with
Dunkin' Donuts launching a snickerdoodle and
sugar-cookie latte as it takes on Starbucks Corp.
Dunkin' Donuts is hoping to replicate the success of last year's
Christmas red velvet lattes and salted-caramel hot chocolates,
which helped boost revenue 27 per cent in the fourth quarter. (ind.pn/1wYCPZh)
(Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bangalore; Editing by Diane
Craft)