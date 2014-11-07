Nov 7 - The following are the top stories on the business
pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
* Qatari wealth fund bids for control of Canary Wharf
The Qatari sovereign wealth fund has made an approach to
take control of the Canary Wharf estate, which is owned by
Songbird Estates, in a deal that would strengthen the
energy-rich country's control over the London skyline. (thetim.es/1tivM67)
* UK banks face threat of break-up as competition
investigation is launched
The Competition & Markets Authority said it will begin a
large-scale market investigation into current accounts and small
business lending which could ultimately lead to the break-up of
Britain's biggest banks. (thetim.es/1wAGH17)
The Guardian
* Luxembourg and Juncker under pressure over tax deals
French, German and Dutch finance ministers have rounded on
Luxembourg for allowing multinational companies to create
complicated structures to avoid billions of dollars of tax.
Pressure is also mounting on Jean-Claude Juncker, the new
president of the European commission and former long-serving
prime minister of Luxembourg, who oversaw the introduction of
the laws. (bit.ly/1opzX4v)
* ECB could pump 1 trillion euros into eurozone in fresh
round of quantitative easing
The European Central Bank is ready to pump up to 1 trillion
euros ($1.24 trillion) of fresh stimulus into the flagging
eurozone economy to ward off a dangerous deflationary spiral,
ECB president, Mario Draghi has signalled. (bit.ly/1xlDIrv)
The Telegraph
* Vladimir Putin: Oil price decline has been engineered by
political forces
As slumping oil prices dampen Russia's economic outlook, the
country's President Vladimir Putin has said that "at some
moments of crisis it starts to feel like it is the politics that
prevails in the pricing of energy resources." (bit.ly/10uDKlZ)
* Mike Ashley's Sports Direct raises stake in Debenhams
Sports Direct International has increased its
exposure to department store chain Debenhams Plc yet
further. Sports Direct now has a 12.7 percent interest in the
rival retailer, up from 11.22 percent. (bit.ly/1skNtmn)
Sky News
* Petrol price cuts demanded by Treasury
A failure by petrol firms and supermarkets to pass on the
full benefit of falling oil prices to customers filling up at
the pumps would be an "outrage," a Cabinet Minister has warned.
Treasury Chief Secretary Danny Alexander has demanded guarantees
from fuel companies and distributors that they were doing all
they could to pass on the price cuts to hard-pressed motorists.
(bit.ly/1vR06qo)
* Banks' fury over FCA foreign exchange fines
Some of the world's biggest banks are resisting details of
plans being drawn up by the City regulator to fine them for
failings in their foreign currency operations. A number of the
six banks in talks with the Financial Conduct Authority about a
settlement are angry that the spread between the biggest and
smallest penalties is in the low tens of millions of pounds. (bit.ly/1tg9HW1)
The Independent
* Mario Draghi addresses ECB dissent speculation: "It's
normal to disagree"
European Central Bank president Mario Draghi shut down
speculation of dissent among the bank's governing council. "It
is fairly normal to disagree about things," Draghi said at the
ECB monthly meeting, noting that the governing council had
"unanimously" agreed to take on "additional unconventional
instruments" to revive the euro zone and ward off deflation. (ind.pn/1xaLWnk)
* Morrisons warns turnaround won't happen overnight as sales
continue to fall
Supermarket chain Morrisons has warned it will take
some time for its turnaround plan to bear fruit as it revealed
another big drop in sales as it grapples with an "intense"
period of competition in the sector. (ind.pn/1xeiAW3)
(1 US dollar = 0.8078 euro)
