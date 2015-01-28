Jan 28 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
Mike Ashley has strengthened his grasp on the money streams
entering Rangers after the cash-strapped Scottish
Championship club's board agreed a 10 million pounds ($15.19
million) emergency loan with Sports Direct, the
Newcastle United owner's retail business. (thetim.es/1yYazq1)
Greek prime minister Alexis Tsipras named a radical
libertarian as his finance minister. Yanis Varoufakis was sworn
in along with the other 39 members of Greece's new coalition
cabinet. (thetim.es/1y3BTix)
The Guardian
Britain's economic recovery slowed in the fourth quarter of
2014, but annual growth was the fastest since the financial
crisis of 2007. Official figures showed that in the final three
months of 2014, GDP growth slowed to a quarterly rate of 0.5
percent. (bit.ly/1DeuNLp)
Sales commission at the estate agents Foxtons slid
by more than a quarter at the end of last year in the latest
sign that the capital's runaway housing market is rapidly
cooling. (bit.ly/1v0aFO8)
The Telegraph
A High Court ruling has found Companies House liable for the
demise of Taylor & Sons Ltd, after they erroneously recorded
that the Cardiff engineering firm had been wound up. In fact it
was another entirely unconnected company Taylor & Son Ltd which
had actually gone bust. (bit.ly/1BlbOMI)
Venture capitalist reveals he informed Vince Cable's
Department of Business of likely collapse a week before
Christmas. Jon Moulton, chairman of Better Capital, said his
business had suffered a serious financial and reputational hit
as a result of the collapse over Christmas 2014. (bit.ly/1y3C5OJ)
Sky News
The chairman of Pearson Plc, Glen Moreno, is to
step down after a decade at the helm. Sources said that
Pearson's nominations committee had enlisted JCA Group, a City
headhunting firm, to oversee the process of recruiting Moreno's
successor. (bit.ly/1yLtfJb)
Up to two million holders of a credit card insurance product
could secure compensation. The Financial Conduct Authority said
it had reached agreement on a compensation scheme after card
customers were sold security products costing up to 25 pounds
annually to cover fraudulent use in the event of a card being
lost or stolen. (bit.ly/1v0kiMT)
The Independent
EDF Energy today announced it will cut its gas
prices by 1.3 percent making it the last of the Big Six energy
suppliers to reduce tariffs in reaction to falling wholesale
costs. The French-owned firm said the cut will take effect from
Feb. 11 and will benefit around one million customers. (ind.pn/1z884jy)
Developer Almacantar announced yesterday that it has started
work converting Centre Point, which was developed by property
tycoon Harry Hyams in 1966, into 82 luxury apartments. According
to The Telegraph, the apartments will consist of 16 one-bedroom,
37 two-bedroom, 26 three-bedroom, two four-bedroom and one
five-bedroom flats. (ind.pn/1BjRs6I)
($1 = 0.6582 pounds)
(Compiled by zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru. Editing by Andre
Grenon)