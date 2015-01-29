Jan 29 The following are the top stories on the
The Times
Tesco has pinpointed the locations of 43
unprofitable supermarkets and earmarked them for closure under a
restructuring by the struggling grocery chain's new chief
executive. Up to 2,000 jobs will be affected by the closures. (thetim.es/1wBGiHN)
A report into the collapse of HBOS will be delayed until
after the general election amid wrangling about the roles of
senior staff in the bank's failure in 2008. (thetim.es/1DhZi3b)
The Guardian
Dimitris Avramopoulos, the European commissioner for justice
and home affairs, called for the prompt passage of legislation
to collect and retain information on anyone flying into or out
of the European Union as part of a package of counter-terror
policies following the attacks in Paris and the foiling plots in
Belgium. (bit.ly/18vQ5Li)
The Scottish government has announced a moratorium on all
planning consents for unconventional oil and gas extraction,
including fracking. Energy Minister Fergus Ewing told parliament
that the moratorium would allow time for the government to
launch a full public consultation on the controversial drilling
technique. (bit.ly/1y5F8G7)
The Telegraph
BP has moved closer to achieving its target of around
$10 billion (6.60 billion pounds) of divestments in 2015 after
it sold a big share in two of its prospects in the Gulf of
Mexico to U.S. oil major Chevron Corp. (bit.ly/15JzS3i)
The Bank of England may increase interest rates by no more
than half a percentage point a year and not return to anything
like pre-crisis levels for the foreseeable future, according its
chief economist. The central bank is "in no rush to raise" its
interest rates, according to Andy Haldane, and the base rate
could go no higher than 2.5 percent, even by the end of the
decade. (bit.ly/1ywJ1Tv)
Sky News
Tesco has recalled one of its own-brand squash
drinks after customers complained of a "disgusting smell" and
some children were reportedly left vomiting. A flavour additive
was added in error to the squash, but Tesco said it posed no
food safety risk. (bit.ly/15Ve1GW)
The bosses of Britain's biggest bookmakers have urged the
government to extend advertising curbs across the industry as
they seek to avoid "an unlevel playing field" with smaller
rivals. Executives from Coral, Ladbrokes, Paddy Power
and William Hill met Helen Grant, the Gambling Minister
to discuss recent progress on responsible gambling initiatives.
(bit.ly/1LiM5g6)
The Independent
Canary Wharf's majority owner, Songbird Estates,
has accepted a 2.6 billion-pound ($3.94 billion) bid from Qatar
and Canada after international attempts to find another buyer
failed. (ind.pn/1uARHHU)
