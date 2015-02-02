Feb 2 The following are the top stories on the
The Times
MERKEL REFUSES CALLS TO RELIEVE GREEK DEBTS
German chancellor Angela Merkel has flatly rejected calls to
write off any more Greek debts as she increased tensions with
Athens in a race to find a solution to deadlock over the
country's bailout programme. (thetim.es/1zt4W1V)
AMERICANS LINE UP 2 BLN STG BID FOR AUTO TRADER
Private equity firm Hellman & Friedman is preparing a 2
billion pounds takeover bid for Auto Trader,
Britain's biggest used-car marketplace. (thetim.es/16gIxuS)
CRH PAVES THE WAY TO BUY LAFARGE TARMAC
Irish building materials company CRH Plc is to take
control of Lafarge Tarmac as part of a 6.5 billion
euros ($7.36 billion) deal for the cast-offs of the cement
mega-merger between Lafarge and Holcim. (thetim.es/1yqPhgK)
SOUTHEAST TO FOOT BILL FOR CROSSRAIL 2
Businesses and property owners in Hertfordshire,
Cambridgeshire, Surrey and Hampshire could be forced into
helping to fund London's proposed Crossrail 2 line, the cost of
which is expected to escalate to 27 billion pounds. (thetim.es/1CnWGnv)
The Guardian
SWISS CENTRAL BANK NOW HAS 'UNOFFICIAL EURO TARGET'
The Swiss National Bank, which last month scrapped the cap
it had imposed on the value of the franc, is unofficially
targeting an exchange rate of 1.05 to 1.10 Swiss francs per
euro, a Swiss newspaper reported on Sunday. (bit.ly/162fxGK)
BP TO FOLLOW SHELL IN CUTTING SPENDING
BP Plc will on Tuesday unveil plans to slash billions
of pounds off its capital spending programme in a bid to counter
the impact of plunging oil prices and a 40 percent fall in its
fourth quarter profits. (bit.ly/1EYfszP)
GREEK MINISTER TO MEET GEORGE OSBORNE ABOUT PROPOSED DEBT
DEAL
Greece's Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis will meet
Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne on Monday on his
whistle stop tour of Europe, as he attempts to win support for a
renegotiated debt deal, amid fears that protracted talks will
sap confidence and liquidity from the Greek economy. (bit.ly/16hD1Z8)
The Telegraph
BRITAIN NETS 30 BLN STG AS BORROWING COSTS FALL THAT COULD
FUND PRE-ELECTION GIVEAWAYS
Plummeting borrowing costs will cut the UK debt interest
bill by more than 30 billion pounds ($45.24 billion) by 2019,
giving George Osborne more scope to fund pre-election giveaways
or to relax a massive squeeze on the state. Osborne can afford
to relax spending squeeze or fund pre-election giveaways, as
borrowing costs fall, new calculations show. (bit.ly/1zs5wyu)
CROATIA WRITES OFF DEBTS FOR POOREST CITIZENS
Thousands of Croats will see their debts written-off on
Monday as part of an attempt to boost the economy by helping
households to regain access to basic facilities including bank
accounts. The scheme, which has been dubbed "fresh start," will
see the debts of around 60,000 citizens erased by banks,
telecoms and utilities operators as part of a deal with the
government. (bit.ly/1ypyY3T)
FREE BANK ACCOUNTS UNSUSTAINABLE, SAYS PwC
Free bank accounts are "unsustainable" despite being widely
expected in the UK, according to a report that claims consumers
must begin paying for services if they are to be treated fairly.
Research from PwC found that although most people understand
that they are paying for bank accounts through the back door,
the majority would be likely to desert their bank if they began
to be charged up front. Free-if-in-credit current accounts are
near-ubiquitous in the UK, unlike many countries. However,
senior industry figures have said it harms consumers, and the
issue is under the competition regulator's spotlight. (bit.ly/1EYmox2)
Sky News
EX-BP BOSS HAYWARD LURES MONAGHAN TO GENEL
Oil company Genel Energy Plc led by Tony Hayward,
the former boss of BP Plc, is poised to announce a
shake-up of its executive team four years after it was founded.
The company will issue a statement on Monday in which it will
say that Julian Metherell is to step down as its chief financial
officer. He will be replaced by Ben Monaghan, who is understood
to have resigned from his role leading JPMorgan Chase & Co
's European energy business on Friday, and a source close
to the bank said that he had done so in order to join Genel. (bit.ly/1Duc271)
The Independent
LGBT EMPLOYEES WHO FEEL UNABLE TO COME OUT AT WORK MORE
LIKELY TO LEAVE THEIR JOBS - AND COST BUSINESS MILLIONS
Businesses are squandering millions replacing lesbian, gay,
bisexual and transgender (LGBT) employees who quit after not
feeling comfortable enough to "come out" at work. A report,
LGBT2020, to be published tomorrow, suggests that the UK economy
could save 678 million pounds a year if businesses better
implemented "diversity and inclusion" policies to encourage LGBT
employees to be themselves. (ind.pn/1692rHg)
($1 = 0.6631 pounds)
($1 = 0.8836 euros)
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru. Editing by Andre
Grenon)