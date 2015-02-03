Feb 3 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
GREECE'S FINANCE MINISTER HOLDS OUT FOR ECB LIFELINE
Greece's finance minister has insisted that Athens expects
the European Central Bank to maintain a funding lifeline while
the week-old Syriza government negotiates new bailout terms. (thetim.es/1F0zt98)
The Guardian
GREECE DEBT STANDOFF: GEORGE OSBORNE URGES ATHENS AND
BRUSSELS TO STRIKE DEAL
George Osborne, has warned that the standoff between Greece
and the eurozone over the country's debt is "the greatest risk
to the global economy" after meeting the new Greek finance
minister Yanis Varoufakis. "We had a constructive discussion,
and it is clear that the standoff between Greece and the
eurozone is the greatest risk to the global economy," Osborne
said. "I urge the Greek finance minister to act responsibly but
it's also important that the eurozone has a better plan for jobs
and growth. (bit.ly/1zxfqij)
UK GOVERNMENT FEARED TERRORISTS WOULD WEAPONISE EBOLA
British military experts were asked to draw up guidance at
the height of the Ebola outbreak in west Africa late last year
on the feasibility and potential impact of terrorists
"weaponising" the virus. (bit.ly/1HOC9vB)
AER LINGUS OFFERED HEATHROW SLOTS GUARANTEES BY BRITISH
AIRWAYS' OWNER
British Airways' parent company International
Airlines Group has stepped up its pursuit of Aer Lingus
Group Plc by offering to make legally binding
commitments to preserve the Irish carrier's brand and presence
at Heathrow, hoping to assuage government fears in Dublin. IAG
last week made an improved 1.1 billion pound ($1.65 billion)
bid for Aer Lingus but the Irish government, which owns a 25
percent stake, had been resisting a sale without guarantees over
future connectivity. (bit.ly/16a0wCO)
The Telegraph
GOOGLE 'TO TAKE ON UBER WITH DRIVERLESS CARS'
Google Inc is looking to take on Uber in the
car-sharing market by launching a service using its driverless
vehicles, according to reports. Executives at Uber, which allows
customers to book taxis via its app, have seen screenshots of a
similar Google program that the U.S. search giant's employees
are using, Bloomberg reported. (bit.ly/1vpsRRj)
TOWRY AGREES 97 MLN STG TAKEOVER OF ASHCOURT ROWAN
Private-equity backed advisory firm Towry Finance has agreed
a 97 million pound takeover of wealth manager Ashcourt Rowan.
The two companies said that the deal will create a private
wealth firm with 11 billion pounds of assets under management
and revenues of 138 million pound. (bit.ly/1x0nbqU)
Sky News
SANTANDER UK TO TAKE 20 MLN STG PPI TOP-UP CHARGE
Santander UK will this week provide fresh evidence that the
banking sector's biggest mis-selling scandal is failing to abate
when it makes a further provision for consumer compensation. The
bank, which is the UK's fifth-biggest high street lender, is
expected to say alongside its full-year results on Tuesday that
it is taking a charge in the low tens of millions of pounds for
PPI mis-selling. (bit.ly/1K46R1u)
LEIGHTON IN TALKS TO BECOME CO-OP CHAIRMAN
Allan Leighton is in talks to become the first independent
chairman of the Co-operative Group Ltd in a move that
would herald a crucial stage in the mutual's efforts to reinvent
itself after two years of crisis. (bit.ly/1zNXcL2)
The Independent
SPOTIFY CANCELS LAUNCH IN RUSSIA FOR THE 'FORESEEABLE
FUTURE'
Music-streaming service Spotify has cancelled its launch in
Russia - amid continuing unrest in the country. According to the
RBC news agency, Alexander Kubaneishvili, a former Google
executive who was to lead Spotify's Russian division, is leaving
the Swedish company. "I regret to inform you that Spotify
refused to launch in Russia in the foreseeable future. There are
several reasons - the economic crisis, the political situation,
the new laws governing the internet," Kubaneishvili said. (ind.pn/1yv3rxl)
($1 = 0.6652 pounds)
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)