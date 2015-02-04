Feb 4 The following are the top stories on the
The Times
TESCO TO PAY 2.1 MLN STG TO FORMER CHIEF EXECUTIVE AND CHIEF
FINANCIAL OFFICER
Tesco Plc has been forced pay a total of 2.1
million pounds to its former chief executive and chief financial
officer after admitting that it had no legal grounds to continue
withholding the money from them. Britain's largest supermarket
chain had announced in October that it was suspending payments
owed to Philip Clarke, who was forced out last summer, and
Laurie McIlwee, his finance chief who departed a few months
earlier, amid an investigation into a 263 million pound
accounting scandal at the retailer. (thetim.es/1CXlOAf)
The Guardian
GREECE FINANCE MINISTER'S SOOTHING COMMENTS RAISE HOPES AND
IMPRESS MARKETS
Hopes for a deal over Greece's 315 billion euros ($361.05
billion) debt buoyed markets on Tuesday as new finance minister
Yanis Varoufakis stepped up his efforts to get the backing of
the country's creditors. Varoufakis, the Marxist economist
appointed to the post after last week's election, will meet the
head of the European commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, and Mario
Draghi, who is the head of the European Central Bank on
Wednesday, following talks with his financial counterparts in
France, Italy and the UK. (bit.ly/1DC2gzK)
SPORTS DIRECT FACES MULTIMILLION-POUND CLAIM FROM ZERO-HOURS
CONTRACT WORKERS
Sports Direct International Plc is facing a claim
for millions of pounds from nearly 300 workers excluded from the
retailer's generous bonus scheme because they were on zero-hours
contracts. The employees were excluded from a bonus scheme that
paid out about 160 million pounds worth of shares to 2,000
"permanent" workers in 2013. (bit.ly/1x8fkrk)
The Telegraph
RBS, BARCLAYS AND LLOYDS DOWNGRADED OVER FEARS GOVERNMENT
WILL NOT HELP THEM IN NEXT CRISIS
Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc, Barclays Plc
and Lloyds Banking Group Plc were downgraded
by ratings agency Standard & Poor's on Tuesday amid fears the UK
government will refuse to offer them financial support in the
event of another crisis. The trio were among six European banks
to have their ratings cut by S&P following a new EU law that
will force any lender that requires financial help to slash its
liabilities by 8 percent. Member states had to adhere to the new
rules by Jan. 1. (bit.ly/1ApSItS)
VIRGIN MEDIA URGES SKY TO RAISE BROADBAND PRICES
Cable operator Virgin Media has risked a regulatory backlash
by urging rivals to raise their broadband prices, arguing that
consumers and businesses should pay more to fund investment in
Britain's internet infrastructure. It made the appeal on Tuesday
at an industry conference at BT Plc's headquarters. Sky
Plc has slashed broadband charges part of its bitter
rivalry with BT.
Sky News
BRITISH BANKERS' ASSOCIATION TO CALL FOR TRADERS TO REQUIRE
TRADING LICENCE
All traders in Britain's financial markets should be forced
to seek professional qualifications before they can operate, the
banking industry's main lobbying group is to tell George
Osborne. (bit.ly/1DC2gzK)
NEW CO-OP CHAIRMAN TO DONATE PAY TO CHARITY
The businessman being lined up as the Co-operative Group
Ltd's first independent chairman is to donate his
six-figure pay package to charitable causes linked to the
mutual. Allan Leighton is expected to declare his intention to
give away his salary if he is confirmed in the role as expected
in the coming days. (bit.ly/1uVAEAF)
