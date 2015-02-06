Feb 6 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
REXAM WANTS 4 BLN STG MERGER
British drinks can maker Rexam Plc could be sold to
U.S. rival Ball Corp in a 4.3 billion pound merger to
create a tin cans giant that would trigger scrutiny by
competition authorities. (thetim.es/1Kl0jvA)
STANDARD CHARTERED MAY OPT FOR SHARES PAYOUT
Standard Chartered Plc could hand out shares rather
than cash when it comes to pay its full-year dividend.
Investors, analysts and banking industry insiders say that the
struggling emerging markets lender should consider paying at
least a portion of its annual dividend in stock as fears grow
over the balance sheet. (thetim.es/1zTTeip)
The Guardian
TRAVELODGE BOOKS IN FOR 1.3 BLN STG EXPANSION
Budget hotel chain Travelodge is planning to
capitalise on the Britain's growing appetite for cheap stayovers
with a 1.3 billion pounds expansion programme this year that
will target 205 new hotel sites, mostly in London and the
south-east. (bit.ly/1v2T4PU)
The Telegraph
GREECE PLEADS WITH BERLIN FOR TIME AND MONEY TO RE-WRITE
DEBT DEAL
Greece's finance minister pleaded for his country to be
given time and money to negotiate a new debt deal with its
creditors, after the European Central Bank sought to pull the
carpet from under the feet of the country's stricken banks. (bit.ly/1Cz4ZwE)
WONGA AVOIDS CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION OVER FAKE LETTERS
The City of London Police has ruled out opening a criminal
investigation into Wonga after concluding that the payday
lender's fake letter scandal was not a case of fraud. A
spokesman for the police force said the demands for repayment
that Wonga sent its customers under fake lawyers' names were not
"falsely purporting to be debt recovery agencies", since
the letters' small print showed that they were in fact from
Wonga. (bit.ly/1xrArVJ)
FORMER CITY MINISTER MARK HOBAN TO JOIN THE LONDON STOCK
EXCHANGE
Mark Hoban, the former City minister, has lined up a
non-executive job at the London Stock Exchange as he prepares to
leave Westminster. Hoban, the Conservative MP for Fareham, will
join the board of the stock market with immediate effect. He has
also been named as the new chairman of Flood Re, the insurance
industry scheme to provide cover to households at risk of
flooding. (bit.ly/1DkdOK5)
Sky News
ECB PULLS PLUG ON GREEK GOVERNMENT BONDS
Greece's access to vital loans has been squeezed after the
European Central Bank stopped accepting the government's bonds
as collateral. The ECB had been accepting the junk-rated bonds,
but in a statement said it was changing its mind because of
uncertainty over Greece's bailout commitments. The country's new
leaders are currently jetting around Europe trying to
renegotiate their 240 billion euros bailout package and ease
austerity obligations. (bit.ly/1KwqBJr)
VIRGIN ACTIVE GETS FIT FOR JOHANNESBURG IPO
Virgin Active has picked a quintet of banks to work on a
flotation that will value one of Britain's biggest health and
fitness chains at around 1.5 billion pounds. Bank of America
Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Standard Bank and
UBS have been hired by Virgin Active's board to work on the
public listing. (bit.ly/1uftps6)
SINGAPORE STATE FUND EYES MISYS SOFTWARE DEAL
Singaporean state fund Temasek Holdings is plotting
a takeover bid for Misys, one of the UK's biggest software
companies. Temasek is among a number of potential acquirers
examining offers for Misys, which was a member of the FTSE-250
index before it was taken private in 2012. (bit.ly/1DCQCV3)
The Independent
TESCO TO BE INVESTIGATED BY GROCERY INDUSTRY WATCHDOG OVER
SUPPLIER PRACTICES
An official investigation is to be made into Tesco Plc
to find out whether the supermarket giant broke the
grocery industry watchdog's rules, including through delayed
payments to its suppliers. The Groceries Code Adjudicator (GCA),
Christine Tacon, announced the move today, saying she had formed
a "reasonable suspicion" that the retailer had breached the
Groceries Supply Code of Practice. (ind.pn/1zCriOl)
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman)